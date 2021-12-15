Changes to the Yara Group Executive Board

Oslo, 15 December 2021: Terje Knutsen, EVP Farming Solutions, has asked to step down from his current position to work closer to the commercial domain. At the same time, Yara has a need to strengthen the Global Plants & Operational Excellence team and Knutsen will take up the new position of SVP Global Optimization and Procurement, reporting to Pål Hestad, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence.



“Terje has been instrumental in shaping Yara commercially, and I would like to thank him for both his impressive results as well as his contribution to the Group Executive Board over the past seven years. His wish to focus more on the commercial side times well with both the needs in Global Plants & Operational Excellence and the second phase of transformation where the central Farming Solutions organization will continue to play an instrumental role”, says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO.

The Farming Solutions lead team will report to Lars Røsæg, EVP Corporate Development and Deputy CEO, in an acting capacity until Knutsen’s successor is identified.





Contact

Silje Nygaard, Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com



Kristin Nordal, Corporate Communications

Mobile: (+47) 900 15 550

E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com





