Next Games Corp.: Next Games Signs up to 16.5 Million USD Co-Development Agreement on a Mobile Game

NEXT GAMES CORP. | COMPANY RELEASE | 15 December 2021, 09:35 am EET

Next Games has signed a co-development agreement on a mobile game with a significant, global media company. The total value of the agreement is up to 16.5 million USD, to be paid to Next Games over five years starting from 2021.

Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games: “The partnership is a logical continuation of Next Games’ strategy to focus on building long term strategic partnerships, as well as strengthening the company’s portfolio and position with different deal structures. The game is developed on, and will run on, Next Games’ proprietary technology platform. Next Games retains the ownership of the game’s intellectual property rights.”

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IP’s. The company’s latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix’s hit 80s horror drama series. www.nextgames.com



