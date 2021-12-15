Preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2021

English Lithuanian

In November, “Novaturas” group operated flights from the Baltic markets to Egypt, Tenerife, Madeira, Cuba, Mauritius, Mexico, and Seychelles. During November, the company served 11.6 thousand customers. Group revenue in November amounted to EUR 7.7 million.

In total, during January - November, the company served 162.5 thousand customers - 240% more than in the same period last year and 42% less than the corresponding time in 2019. Cumulative January - November turnover reached EUR 102.2 million and was 215% more and 40% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019.

"November traditionally marks the line when the tourism sector enters a less active period. This year is no exception. In terms of number of travelers served November 2021 differs only by 1% if compared with the corresponding month in 2019 and the difference in generated revenues during the same period is 14%. In November, the usual winter holiday destinations Egypt and Tenerife was complemented by exotic destinations. We organize long haul trips with regular airline flights. This is a long-established operation model that helps us manage potential risks and be flexible. These flights are covered by guarantees of various risks, which is especially important for the travelers nowadays”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

With the market gradually returning to the normal holiday planning, on the 16th of November the company has introduced 2022 summer holiday season in all the markets. During the early bookings the travelers have the possibility to choose from 20 different holiday destinations available. "In November, we have conducted a survey in all our markets to find out more about people's holiday habits. The survey revealed that 84% of Lithuanians choose to plan their holidays during the summer season, a similar situation is also in other Baltic countries. So, the demand to plan summer holidays in advance is really relevant. And there is more to it - the pandemic for most of the people was not a peaceful period in terms of higher workloads and increased emotional stress. 38% of Lithuanians during the 2020 – 2021 vacationed less than usual, 27% of respondents waved traveling abroad and 8% of respondents did not have vacations at all. So, its highly likely that in the coming year people will tend to compensate the unused opportunities to go on holidays abroad and it will highlight the tendency of early bookings even more”, says A. Keinytė.

In November the company have redeemed the remaining part of issued convertible bonds worth EUR 2.5 million. The group has redeemed the entire EUR 5 million worth emission of convertible bonds before the terms agreed without any additional restrictions.

