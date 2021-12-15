Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara Tulikivi Corporation, stock exchange release December 15, 2021 at 10:00 am EEST

English Finnish





Tulikivi Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7356/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-12-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,107 Unit price: 0.447 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,401 Unit price: 0.447 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.448 EUR

(4): Volume: 3,655 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(5): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,637 Unit price: 0.454 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.44951 EUR

For more information, please contact:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media







