Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara Tulikivi Corporation, stock exchange release December 15, 2021 at 10:00 am EEST

Tulikivi Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Aspara
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7356/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-12-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,107 Unit price: 0.447 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,401 Unit price: 0.447 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.448 EUR
(4): Volume: 3,655 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(5): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(6): Volume: 1,637 Unit price: 0.454 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.44951 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media