Notification of transactions by a board member in Konsolidator A/S (Regulatory)

Company Announcement no 17-2021

Søborg, December 15, 2021

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: 

Name:Cecilia Hultén
Position:Board member at Konsolidator A/S
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade13.12.2021
Number of shares6,216
Share price14.69897
Aggregated price91,368.80


Name:Cecilia Hultén
Position:Board member at Konsolidator A/S
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade10.12.2021
Number of shares2,639
Share price14.00
Aggregated price3,850.30


Name:Cecilia Hultén
Position:Board member at Konsolidator A/S
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade01.09.2021
Number of shares3,000
Share price19.48
Aggregated price58,440

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com
CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

