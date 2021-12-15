Notification of transactions by a board member in Konsolidator A/S (Regulatory)

Company Announcement no 17-2021
Søborg, December 15, 2021
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:
|Name:
|Cecilia Hultén
|Position:
|Board member at Konsolidator A/S
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|13.12.2021
|Number of shares
|6,216
|Share price
|14.69897
|Aggregated price
|91,368.80
|Name:
|Cecilia Hultén
|Position:
|Board member at Konsolidator A/S
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|10.12.2021
|Number of shares
|2,639
|Share price
|14.00
|Aggregated price
|3,850.30
|Name:
|Cecilia Hultén
|Position:
|Board member at Konsolidator A/S
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|01.09.2021
|Number of shares
|3,000
|Share price
|19.48
|Aggregated price
|58,440
About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.
Contacts
CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com
CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com
Konsolidator A/S
Vandtårnsvej 83A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com
Certified Adviser
Grant Thornton
Stockholmsgade 45
2100 Copenhagen
www.grantthornton.dk
