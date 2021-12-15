Notification of transactions by a board member in Konsolidator A/S (Regulatory)

Company Announcement no 17-2021

Søborg, December 15, 2021

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:

Name: Cecilia Hultén Position: Board member at Konsolidator A/S Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 13.12.2021 Number of shares 6,216 Share price 14.69897 Aggregated price 91,368.80





Name: Cecilia Hultén Position: Board member at Konsolidator A/S Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 10.12.2021 Number of shares 2,639 Share price 14.00 Aggregated price 3,850.30





Name: Cecilia Hultén Position: Board member at Konsolidator A/S Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 01.09.2021 Number of shares 3,000 Share price 19.48 Aggregated price 58,440

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Vandtårnsvej 83A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton

Stockholmsgade 45

2100 Copenhagen

www.grantthornton.dk

