Docker and Nuaware Team Up to Help the Channel Tap into Fast Growing Application Development Market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc.® today announced a distribution agreement with Nuaware to advance the adoption of Docker throughout the software engineering departments of large organizations. Part of specialist cybersecurity services group Exclusive Networks, Nuaware is a hyper growth, born-in-the-cloud distributor at the leading edge of cloud, DevSecOps and cloud-native application development, offering advanced cloud-native services, security expertise, and support to channel partners.



Docker recently announced changes to its licensing terms for Docker Desktop , one of the key components of its subscription product . Specifically, the use of Docker Desktop in large commercial organizations now requires a Docker Pro, Docker Team, or Docker Business paid subscription. This represents a significant opportunity for channel partners to realize recurring revenues through subscription-based packaging and pricing. The new license terms will take effect on January 31, 2022. Small businesses (fewer than 250 employees and less than $10 million USD in revenue), educational institutions, open source projects, and individuals may continue to use Docker Desktop through a free Docker Personal subscription.

“Developers using Docker are more productive, build more secure software, and are able to collaborate more effectively. Combined with Nuaware’s developer tool expertise and the reach of Exclusive Networks’ channel ecosystem of 18,000 specialist channel partners, Docker has an unparalleled ability to service our clients' needs around the globe,” said Docker SVP of Sales Scott Campbell. “We are extending the distribution of the Docker Business subscription through Nuaware to open up new revenue streams for channel partners so that they can now easily engage with application development teams driving transformation and innovation inside their organizations.”

Developers are leading digital transformation in all industries. The market for tools and services they use to build, test and run applications totals $49 billion in 2021, up 22% from 20201. The popularity and criticality of Docker for modern application development presents an untapped opportunity for the channel. According to Stack Overflow’s 2021 survey of 83,000 developers, Docker, along with Git and Kubernetes, leads the list of the most loved and most wanted tools. Additionally, a DevOps survey by JetBrains found Docker, used by 58% of respondents, as the number one most popular tool for modern application development.

“Demand for cloud-native application development technologies, with Docker leading the way, has never been stronger,” said Nuaware Managing Director Luke Hasty. “Whether you’re a DevOps consultancy, an app modernization company, or a cloud migration firm this announcement allows our partners to put Docker front and center in their arsenal – going beyond the traditional IT infrastructure buyer and deeper into their existing customer set to touch app developers and development teams. It’s a partnership that will help their customers deliver the productivity and collaboration developers need, paired with the security and trust businesses demand.”

Nuaware specializes in helping channel partners ensure that their enterprise customers successfully select and adopt the right technologies to achieve new business initiatives around software. Nuaware was founded with the view that new platform and software development technologies are an ecosystem business and in order for an enterprise to successfully adopt new technologies like microservice architectures in production, they need specialist partners in many areas. Nuaware helps select and introduce the right technologies, partners and training to take ideas into production.

Resources

About Docker

Docker helps millions of developers efficiently and collaboratively build, share and run applications. The Docker collaborative application development platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. Through a combination of the world’s largest marketplace of trusted content and integrations with leading tools, Docker allows teams to rapidly create modern applications. For more information, visit www.docker.com

About Nuaware

Nuaware is a specialist Dev/Sec/Ops Cloud and Cloud native technologies distributor. We enable customers and business partners in their cloud native journeys by providing high-value services to build, secure and operate their technology stack. Our extensive knowledge of this highly technical market in conjunction with being an Exclusive Network Company – a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, gives us a global reach and ability to service customers in over 150 countries across 5 continents. For more information visit www.nuaware.com

About Exclusive

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations. Our distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength – equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse. More at www.exclusive-networks.com