Rescale Appoints Frank Colich as Company’s First CFO and Mark Fieldhouse as General Manager of EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescale, the leading cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform enabling digital R&D and engineering, today announced that Frank Colich has joined the company as CFO and Mark Fieldhouse has joined as the new General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Colich will lead all aspects of the company’s finance organization, including legal and investor relations, reporting to Chief Executive Officer and founder, Joris Poort. Fieldhouse will oversee all aspects of the company’s growth in EMEA reporting to SVP Sales, Matt McKee.

“Rescale is at a critical inflection point in our accelerating growth worldwide and we’re delighted to have Frank and Mark join the leadership team to help drive our next phase of growth,” said Poort. “Frank and Mark are significant additions to Rescale. Both bring a proven track record of success in managing high-growth technology companies. Frank brings critical experience serving in CFO and operations roles. Mark brings two decades of leadership in enterprise computing in EMEA.”

Rescale is growing quickly. The company was named to the Deloitte 2021 Technology Fast 500 and recently closed a $105 million extended Series C funding round.

Colich brings over 20 years of experience in private and public companies in the cloud transformation industry. He served as CFO for seven years at Skytap, a cloud application services company that helped enterprises migrate workloads to the cloud. Previously he served at 3TIER, a provider of renewable energy assessment and forecasting to the largest utilities, energy traders, financiers, and project developers globally. He holds an MBA from Seattle University.

“It’s a very exciting time to join Rescale.” Colich said. “Rescale is poised to enter a period of very fast growth, building on a base of more than 400 customers, many of them established global brands pioneering breakthroughs in aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing. Today less than a fifth of HPC workloads take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing. By making HPC accessible and affordable as an operating expense, Rescale promises to double the total available market by enabling whole new industry verticals to innovate.”

Fieldhouse joins Rescale with more than 25 years of enterprise software leadership experience in sales, marketing, operations and strategy. Formerly head of IBM’s Business Analytics division, he was more recently involved with several start-ups, holding leadership roles with New Relic and Internet platform provider NS1.

“Rescale supports leaders in intelligent R&D in the cloud across multiple industry sectors, from aerospace to pharmaceuticals, ensuring that the world’s most critical innovations are given every chance of succeeding at the desired velocity and performant to the highest demands and expectations placed on them,” Fieldhouse said. “For me, being able to play a small part in that exciting growth and helping a company so focused on something as critical as the innovations we experience every day was too good an opportunity to miss and a challenge that I am incredibly excited to undertake.”

About Rescale

Rescale (@rescaleinc) is the leading intelligent computing platform for digital R&D. With AI-enabled automation, Rescale empowers organizations to achieve engineering breakthroughs faster and more efficiently through automation, performance optimization, and R&D collaboration. Over 400 customers from startups to Fortune 50 enterprises use Rescale to accelerate design cycles and commercialize new product innovations. Rescale empowers scientists and engineers outcome-based SLA’s, while providing enterprise IT & HPC teams policy-based security and control on their cloud infrastructure of choice.