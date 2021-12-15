Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 December 2021

Corporate Announcement 40/2021

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

The financial year runs from 1 October to 30 September.

Financial Calendar

7th December 2021 Annual Report 2020/2021

6th January 2022 Annual General Meeting

25th May 2022 Half-yearly interim financial statement 2021/2022

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel (+46) 8 545 282 09

Attachment