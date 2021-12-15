Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 December 2021
Corporate Announcement 40/2021
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar
The financial year runs from 1 October to 30 September.
Financial Calendar
7th December 2021 Annual Report 2020/2021
6th January 2022 Annual General Meeting
25th May 2022 Half-yearly interim financial statement 2021/2022
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel (+46) 8 545 282 09
