CD47 Targeting Global Therapeutics Market 2021-2035, by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions

According to the World Health Organization, at present, cancer is the second leading cause of death, worldwide. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has estimated that, by 2030, over 22 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with various types of cancer, in the US alone. As a result of the growing patient population affected by this disease, there is a rise in the demand for effective treatment modalities. The conventional approaches, such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy, employed for the treatment of oncological indication(s) are considered to be inadequate, specifically for late-stage cancers.
Therefore, in recent years, the focus of the research community has shifted towards the development of novel treatment modalities, such as T- cell immunotherapies, that exhibit high efficacy. However, certain limitations are associated with the aforementioned class of therapies as well; they have been demonstrated to have off-target and toxic side effects, including cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. This has further led to significant research initiatives aimed at identifying target specific drug candidates.
Among such initiatives, CD47, owing to its increased expression on the surface of cancer cells, has emerged as a cancer immune checkpoint biomarker. Published literature further indicates that tumor growth and metastasis can be inhibited by blocking the interaction between CD47 and the signal-regulating protein alpha (SIRP?).
Currently, there are no approved therapies based on the inhibition of CD47/SIRP? pathway for advanced stage oncological indication(s), including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Drug developers across the world claim to be evaluating several therapeutics, having dual specificities, in order to enhance the efficacy and expand the number of target modalities. In other words, candidates capable of targeting biomarkers, such as HER2, PD-L1, CD-38, CD-40 and CD-20, in addition to CD47, are being investigated across several studies.
Even though majority of the drug candidates are currently in preclinical/initial clinical stages, developers are optimistic regarding the therapeutic potential of this emerging class of drugs. Validation of the efficacy of anti-CD47 therapeutics as a promising treatment for oncological indications can be further asserted through the rapidly growing number of research publications, patents and clinical trials focused on this subject. The publishers believe that this niche, but upcoming market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.
The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of CD47 targeting therapeutics in the healthcare industry, over the next 15 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with CD47 targeting therapeutics developers, over the next 15 years. The report has provided an informed estimate of the market's evolution, during the period 2021-2035, based on several relevant parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products.
The report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the CD47 targeting therapeutics market across
[A] target disease indication (acute myeloid leukemias, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancers, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes, non-small cell lung cancers, ovarian epithelial cancer, oral muscositis, small cell lung cancers),
[B] type of molecule (biologics and small molecules),
[C] key players and
[D] key geographical regions (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, China, India and Israel).
In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to the model, the report has provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Overview
- Company Profiles
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Publication Analysis
- Partnership and Collaborations
- Funding and Investments
- Key Opinion Leaders
- Emerging Trends on Social Media
- Company Competitive Analysis
- Big Pharma Players
- Start-up Health Indexing
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
List of Companies and Organizations
