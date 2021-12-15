North America Biosimilars Market (2020 to 2030) - Trend Forecasts and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biosimilars Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America biosimilars market is expected to grow by 25.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $27.57 billion by 2030 driven by the affordability of biosimilar-based treatment, rising incidence of chronic diseases due to aging populations, patent expirations of many blockbuster drugs, and better healthcare provisions.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America biosimilars market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America biosimilars market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing, End User, and Country.



Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Biosimilars

Insulin

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rHGH)

Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

Interferon

Recombinant Glycosylated Biosimilars

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

Recombinant Peptides and Others

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-Inhibitor

Parathyroid Hormone

Enzymes, Immunomodulators, GnRH Analogs and Others

Based on Indication, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cancer

Autoimmune Disease

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Indications

Based on Manufacturing, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Contract Manufacturing

Inhouse Manufacturing

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Indication, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Biosimilars

3.2.1 Insulin

3.2.2 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rHGH)

3.2.3 Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

3.2.4 Interferon

3.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Biosimilars

3.3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)

3.3.2 Erythropoietin (EPO)

3.3.3 Follicle Stimulating Hormone

3.4 Recombinant Peptides and Others

3.4.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-Inhibitor

3.4.2 Parathyroid Hormone

3.4.3 Enzymes, Immunomodulators, GnRH Analogs and Others



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Indication

4.1 Market Overview by Indication

4.2 Cancer

4.3 Autoimmune Disease

4.4 Blood Disorder

4.5 Diabetes

4.6 Growth Hormone Deficiency

4.7 Infectious Diseases

4.8 Other Indications



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Manufacturing

5.1 Market Overview by Manufacturing

5.2 Contract Manufacturing

5.3 Inhouse Manufacturing



6 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.3 Research Institutes

6.4 Other End Users



7 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S.

7.3 Canada

7.4 Mexico



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

AMEGA Biotech S.A.

Apotex Inc.

Biocon Ltd

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Celltrion, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

