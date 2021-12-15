Smart Wearables Market and Wearable Apps Market Global Share Insights 2021: Top Countries Data - Future Growth Developments, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size, Production Cost, Value & Volume, Business Plans and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Smart Wearables industry."

Smart Wearables Market Report Overview:

This report studies the Smart Wearables market, which covers the consumer Smart Wearables device. Smart wearable technology is defined as the gadgets which are worn on, or attached to, the body, while being used; and smart wearables use application-enabled advanced computing and wireless technologies to process the inputs. Some of the consumer smart wearable devices are Google Glass, Samsung Gear, Nike wristbands and Google cardboard. These devices are used for fitness, healthcare, lifestyle, and entertainment purposes.



Wearable technology is the incorporation of technology with regular accessories which allow users to make their life easier. It has changed the lifestyle of users in order to achieve their particular goals. This technology has immense potential for rapid growth and can provide benefits to the different classes of people in their daily lives.



Apple is the world-leading brand in the global Smart Wearables market with a market share of 37.68%, in terms of revenue, followed by Fitbit, Samsung and Huawei.



The Smart Wearables market was valued at 11300 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 33000 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Wearables.

The report covers current market size and growth based on Top Most Dominant Key Players/Manufacture:

Fitbit

Xiaomi

Apple

Garmin

Samsung

Jawbone

Misfit

Polar

Moto

Huawei

BBK(XTC)

Lifesense

Razer

Major Classifications on the basis of Types: This report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type:

Fitness Band

Smart Watches

Smart Glasses

Others

Major Classifications on the basis of Applications: This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application:

Fitness and Wellness

Infotainment

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Smart Wearables market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage share splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2014-2025, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers an exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Smart Wearables markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

Important Pointers of Smart Wearables Market Report:

COVID-19 status and its impact on industry remuneration

Approximations for the growth rate of the market and sub-markets

Predominant trends in the vertical

Opportunities for business expansion

Pros and cons of indirect and direct sales channel

Leading traders, suppliers, and dealers

Key Target Audience:

Smart Wearables market companies.

Research organizations and consulting companies.

Organizations, associations, and alliances related to the Smart Wearables market industry.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Industry associations.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Smart Wearables in the global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value, and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Part II - Wearable Apps Market Research Report 2021-2025:

Global Wearable Apps Market Scope:

Wearable apps are wearable device-based applications that allow consumers to track and monitor their fitness levels and sports activities, keep a check on online transactions, and navigate maps using devices such as fitness bands, smartwatches, and smart glasses. These apps allow users to keep track of their heart rate, blood pressure, and the calories burned during a workout. Wearable apps are gaining popularity in the healthcare and industrial segments. They help to optimize operational efficiency. Most of the wearable apps work when they are synced with smartphones. However, as the technology is growing, a large number of vendors are creating stand-alone apps that can be installed in wearable devices, especially in smartwatches.

According to the report, sports and fitness apps have become an integral part of the life of millions of mobile users. Such apps help and guide users to maintain a healthy lifestyle and fitness regime. The three app categories that are in high demand are running trackers, heart rate monitors, and multi-sport and activity trackers. A large number of free sports and fitness apps are available in app stores. Some of the top 20 fitness apps include Argus, UP by Jawbone, MapMyFitness, UA Recorder, Endomondo, and RunKeeper. The growing demand for sports and fitness apps is driving the global smartwatch and fitness band wearable apps market.

The global Wearable Apps market was million USD in 2018 and is expected to million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % between 2019 and 2025.

The Major Players in the Wearable Apps Market Include:

Apple

Fitbit

Google

Samsung Electronics

Appster

DMI

Fuzz Productions

Intellectsoft

Intersog

LeewayHertz

PointClear Solutions

Redmadrobot

Sourcebits

Touch Instinct

Worry Free Labs

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Smartwatch Wearable Apps

Fitness Band Wearable Apps

Smart Glass Wearable Apps

On the basis of the End Users/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Online

Offline

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers.

What our reports offer:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2025

- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Global Key Stakeholders:

- Raw material suppliers

- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

- Importers and exporters

- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

- Trade associations and industry bodies

- End-use industries

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wearable Apps:

History Year: 2014 - 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 - 2025

