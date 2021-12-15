European Drug Discovery Industry to 2030 - Featuring Bayer, Novartis and Pfizer Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Drug Discovery Market 2020-2030 by Drug Type, Service, Process, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe drug discovery market was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020 and will grow by 8.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing the rising demand for specialty medicines, the surge in lifestyle-oriented diseases and the advancements in technology, the growing elderly population and the rising healthcare expenses, rising expenditure on R&D, and expiration of patents.



Highlighted with 36 tables and 64 figures, this 123-page report "Europe Drug Discovery Market 2020-2030 by Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics), Service (Medicinal, Biological, DMPK), Process, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Type, Service, Process, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country.



Based on Drug Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

Based on Service, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Medicinal Chemical Services

Biological Services

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services

Other Pharmaceutical Services

Based on Process, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-To-Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

High Throughput Screening

Combinatorial Chemistry

Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

Nanotechnology

Bioanalytical Instruments

Biochips

Bioinformatics

Other Technologies

Based on Therapeutic Area, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Oncology

Neurology

Infectious and Immune System Diseases

Digestive System Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Disease

Other Therapeutic Areas

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Drug Type, Service, and Therapeutic Area over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Drug Type

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

3.2 Small Molecule Drugs

3.3 Biologic Drugs



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service

4.1 Market Overview by Service

4.2 Medicinal Chemical Services

4.3 Biological Services

4.4 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services

4.5 Other Pharmaceutical Services



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Process

5.1 Market Overview by Process

5.2 Target Selection

5.3 Target Validation

5.4 Hit-To-Lead Identification

5.5 Lead Optimization

5.6 Candidate Validation



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Technology

6.2 High Throughput Screening

6.3 Combinatorial Chemistry

6.4 Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

6.5 Nanotechnology

6.6 Bioanalytical Instruments

6.7 Biochips

6.8 Bioinformatics

6.9 Other Technologies



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Neurology

7.4 Infectious and Immune System Diseases

7.5 Digestive System Diseases

7.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.7 Diabetes

7.8 Respiratory Disease

7.9 Other Therapeutic Areas



8 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

8.4 Research Institutes

8.5 Other End Users



9 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 U.K.

9.4 France

9.5 Spain

9.6 Italy

9.7 Russia

9.8 Rest of European Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Bayer AG

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5do8ne