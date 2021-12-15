Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Solutions Market Outlook to 2025: Growing Adoption of Victim Protection Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Solutions 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronic monitoring (EM) programmes were first introduced in the US in the early 1980s. Today, EM is an established alternative to detention across Europe and North America and in some Latin American countries. EM can be used in various stages of the criminal justice system, including at pre-trial, at sentencing and following a period of incarceration.

There are two dominant technologies used for electronic monitoring - Radio Frequency (RF) and GPS. RF technology was the first technology to be used, enabling agencies to remotely monitor if offenders sentenced to home curfew complied with the rules of the programme. RF-based systems are today the most common type of solution in most European countries. In the US, Brazil and other countries in Latin America, GPS-based solutions are more common.

A number of private companies and public authorities are involved in the provisioning of EM, including supplying and installing equipment, providing monitoring as well as undertaking enforcement. In North America, Latin America and in some European jurisdictions, private sector companies have a high involvement. In most European countries, private companies mainly supply equipment and software while public authorities are responsible for installation, monitoring and enforcement.

Leading providers of EM equipment and services include US-based BI Inc. (GEO Group), Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Securus Technologies, Track Group, Sentinel Offender Services and Sierra Wireless; UK-based Buddi and G4S (Allied Universal); Israel-based Attenti and SuperCom, and Brazil-based Spacecom and Synergye.

The average daily caseload of monitored individuals in Europe, North America and Latin America amounted to about 46,000, 282,000 and 71,000 respectively during 2020. The publisher estimates that the number of daily users will grow to 67,000 in Europe, 490,000 in North America and 153,000 in Latin America by 2025.

The market value in 2020 reached US$ 823 million in North America, US$ 189 million in Europe and US$ 54 million in Latin America. The total market value in the three regions together is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent from US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 1.6 billion in 2025.

This Report Will Allow You To:

Benefit From 15 New Executive Interviews With Market Leading Companies

Identify Key Players on the European, North American and Latin American EM Market

Learn About the Latest Market Trends and Key Developments

Understand the Opportunities and Challenges on the EM Market

Predict Future Trends and Drivers For Uptake Of EM Equipment and Services

Profit From Updated Regional Market Forecasts Lasting Until 2025

The Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which are the leading providers of Electronic Monitoring solutions?

How have EM programmes been implemented in Europe and the Americas?

What is the potential market size for EM products and services?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of EM solutions?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected the EM market?

What are the future trends in this market?



Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

1. Electronic Offender Monitoring

1.1 The Criminal Justice System

1.1.1 Correctional Population

1.2 Electronic Offender Monitoring Programmes

1.3 Electronic Offender Monitoring Infrastructure

1.3.1 Device Segment

1.3.2 Positioning Segment

1.3.3 Network Segment

1.3.4 Platform Segment

2. Market Analysis and Forecasts

2.1 Market Landscape

2.1.1 EM Equipment and Service Vendor Market Shares

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions In the Electronic Offender Monitoring Industry

2.2 Market Forecasts

2.3 Market Drivers and Trends

2.3.1 Prison Overcrowding Issues Worsened By the Covid-19 Pandemic

2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Victim Protection Solutions

2.3.3 Stronger Focus On Software and Analytics Within Offender Monitoring

2.3.4 Alternative Monitoring Solutions Are Gaining Ground

3. Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1.1 Alcohol Monitoring Systems

3.1.2 Attenti

3.1.3 Bi Incorporated (Geo Group)

3.1.4 Buddi

3.1.5 Comp Electronic Monitoring

3.1.6 Corrisoft

3.1.7 G4S (Allied Universal)

3.1.8 Geosatis

3.1.9 Laipac Technology

3.1.10 Securus Technologies

3.1.11 Sentinel Offender Services

3.1.12 Sierra Wireless

3.1.13 Spacecom

3.1.14 Supercom

3.1.15 Synergye

3.1.16 Track Group

3.1.17 Upstreem



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t09d4n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.