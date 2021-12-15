Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Caption Health, Intel, NVIDIA, Google, IBM Watson Health, Enlitic, Lumiata, AiCure, Butterfly Network, & ICarbon X

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare artificial intelligence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.97% to reach US$36.222 billion by 2026 from US$3.441 billion in 2019

Artificial Intelligence essentially uses machine learning algorithms and deep learning to gather and process data and furnish it to the end-user. The foremost am of using healthcare artificial intelligence is to scrutinize relationships between prevention techniques and patient results. It is thus used to analyze a chunk of data through Electronic Health Records to prevent disease.



A major reason for the growth of this market is the increase in the number of chronic diseases and fewer health care facilities available.



According to the World Economic Forum report, "One in three adults worldwide has multiple chronic conditions: cardiovascular disease alongside diabetes, depression as well as cancer, or a combination of three, four, or even five or six diseases at the same time. NCDs represent more than half the global burden of diseases.



With the spread of such chronic diseases, globally, the health care industry has recognized the importance of healthcare artificial intelligence. Artificial Intelligence will help to monitor and diagnose the patient status efficiently and effectively and will also enable efficient follow-ups. The technological advances and funding by both the private and public sectors are expected to drive the demand for this market in the forecast period.



There have been numerous technological advances in the field of Artificial Intelligence, globally. Many pharmaceutical companies are constantly working on up-gradation. Many health care artificial intelligence startups are encouraged across the world. Talking about Asia, in China, many startups are benefited from the government's strategic development plans.

The Chinese government is constantly promoting private-public partnerships. Recently, a Chinese artificial intelligence health care startup synyi raised US $ 36.3 million. Similarly, icarbonX received funding of US$ 200 million from various investors to expand its scope of advanced artificial intelligence to cure diseases.

The government of India is also funding the various AI programs and has also collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the National E-Governance Division (NeGD), and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to build the AI healthcare future. North American countries have also invested a lot of funds into the healthcare AI market.

The global technology revolution is at pace, Electronic health record machines are enhancing, the global health care AI market is expected to flourish.



Artificial Intelligence Health care is expected to add value in various administrative and operational clinics. It is also expected to promote social distancing by reducing human contact and protecting public and health care staff by minimizing the time spent on claim processing.



Due to the surge of COVID-19, many AI-POWERED cameras are deployed in Singapore to reduce the need for the workforce required to check the one-to-one temperature. COVID-19 has surely moved people to focus on their personal health and adopt technologically driven health care methods.

