Global Opioid Analgesics Market Review 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease & Surgical Procedures and Neuropathic & Chronic Pain

This market study on the Opioid Analgesics Market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the opioid analgesics market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the opioid analgesics market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.



The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of opioid analgesics market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends



4. Market Context

4.1. Drug Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Manufactures

4.3. Regulatory Scenario



5. Key Inclusion

5.1. Drug Adoption/Usage Analysis

5.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Manufactures

5.3. Regulatory Scenario



6. Market Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

6.1.2. Global Healthcare Outlook

6.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

6.2.1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease and Surgical Procedures

6.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Neuropathic and Chronic Pain

6.2.3. Elevating Awareness About Palliative Care and Pain Management

6.3. Market Dynamics

6.3.1. Drivers

6.3.2. Restraints

6.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

6.4. Value Chain Analysis



7. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

7.1.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

7.1.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

7.1.3. Current Economic Projection as Compared to 2008 Economic Analysis

7.1.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

7.1.4.1. Revenue by Product

7.1.4.2. Revenue by Country



8. Global Analgesics Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

8.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

8.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

8.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis

8.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



9. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Drug Class

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Drug Class, 2016-2020

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Drug Class, 2021-2031

9.3.1. Morphine

9.3.2. Codeine

9.3.3. Fentanyl

9.3.4. Meperidine

9.3.5. Methadone

9.3.6. Tramadol

9.3.7. Oxycodone

9.3.8. Dextromethorphan

9.3.9. Buprenorphine

9.3.10. Others



10. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Indication

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Indication, 2016-2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast Indication, 2021 - 2031

10.3.1. Surgical Pain

10.3.2. Cancer Pain

10.3.3. Neuropathic Pain

10.3.4. Other

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Indications



11. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Route of Administration

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Route of Administration, 2016-2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast Route of Administration, 2021-2031

11.3.1. Oral

11.3.2. Parenteral

11.3.3. Transdermal

11.3.4. Others

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Route of Administration



12. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Distribution Channel, 2016-2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Distribution Channel, 2021-2031

12.3.1. Hospitals

12.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

12.3.3. Drug Stores

12.3.4. Online Pharmacies

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Distribution Channel



13. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016-2020

13.3. Current Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021-2031

13.3.1. North America

13.3.2. Latin America

13.3.3. Europe

13.3.4. South Asia

13.3.5. East Asia

13.3.6. Oceania

13.3.7. Middle East & Africa

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

14. North America Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

15. Latin America Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

16. Europe Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

17. South Asia Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

18. East Asia Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

19. Oceania Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

20. Middle East and Africa Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

21. Key and Emerging Countries Analgesics Market Analysis

22. Market Structure Analysis

22.1. Market Share Analysis

22.2. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

22.3. Market Concentration



23. Competition Analysis

23.1. Competition Dashboard

23.2. Competition Deep Dive

23.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

23.2.1.1. Overview

23.2.1.2. Product Offering

23.2.1.3. Regional Footprint

23.2.1.4. Strategy Overview

23.2.1.4.1. Marketing Strategy

23.2.1.4.2. Product Strategy

23.2.1.4.3. Channel Strategy

23.2.2. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

23.2.3. Sanofi SA

23.2.4. Abbvie Inc. (Allergan plc)

23.2.5. Teva Pharmaceuticals

23.2.6. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

23.2.7. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

23.2.8. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

23.2.9. Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

23.2.10. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

23.2.11. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

23.2.12. Bayer AG

23.2.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc

23.2.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

23.2.15. Novartis AG

23.2.16. Others



