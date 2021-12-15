Global Opioid Analgesics Market Review 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease & Surgical Procedures and Neuropathic & Chronic Pain

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Analgesics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market study on the Opioid Analgesics Market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the opioid analgesics market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the opioid analgesics market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.
The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of opioid analgesics market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply Side Trends
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends
4. Market Context
4.1. Drug Adoption/Usage Analysis
4.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Manufactures
4.3. Regulatory Scenario
5. Key Inclusion
5.1. Drug Adoption/Usage Analysis
5.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Manufactures
5.3. Regulatory Scenario
6. Market Background
6.1. Macro-Economic Factors
6.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
6.1.2. Global Healthcare Outlook
6.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
6.2.1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease and Surgical Procedures
6.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Neuropathic and Chronic Pain
6.2.3. Elevating Awareness About Palliative Care and Pain Management
6.3. Market Dynamics
6.3.1. Drivers
6.3.2. Restraints
6.3.3. Opportunity Analysis
6.4. Value Chain Analysis
7. COVID19 Crisis Analysis
7.1.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact
7.1.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact
7.1.3. Current Economic Projection as Compared to 2008 Economic Analysis
7.1.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis
7.1.4.1. Revenue by Product
7.1.4.2. Revenue by Country
8. Global Analgesics Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
8.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
8.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
8.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
8.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
9. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Drug Class
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Drug Class, 2016-2020
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Drug Class, 2021-2031
9.3.1. Morphine
9.3.2. Codeine
9.3.3. Fentanyl
9.3.4. Meperidine
9.3.5. Methadone
9.3.6. Tramadol
9.3.7. Oxycodone
9.3.8. Dextromethorphan
9.3.9. Buprenorphine
9.3.10. Others
10. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Indication
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Indication, 2016-2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast Indication, 2021 - 2031
10.3.1. Surgical Pain
10.3.2. Cancer Pain
10.3.3. Neuropathic Pain
10.3.4. Other
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Indications
11. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Route of Administration
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Route of Administration, 2016-2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast Route of Administration, 2021-2031
11.3.1. Oral
11.3.2. Parenteral
11.3.3. Transdermal
11.3.4. Others
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Route of Administration
12. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Distribution Channel, 2016-2020
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Distribution Channel, 2021-2031
12.3.1. Hospitals
12.3.2. Retail Pharmacies
12.3.3. Drug Stores
12.3.4. Online Pharmacies
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Distribution Channel
13. Global Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016-2020
13.3. Current Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021-2031
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. South Asia
13.3.5. East Asia
13.3.6. Oceania
13.3.7. Middle East & Africa
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
14. North America Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. Latin America Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
16. Europe Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
17. South Asia Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
18. East Asia Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
19. Oceania Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
20. Middle East and Africa Analgesics Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
21. Key and Emerging Countries Analgesics Market Analysis
22. Market Structure Analysis
22.1. Market Share Analysis
22.2. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
22.3. Market Concentration
23. Competition Analysis
23.1. Competition Dashboard
23.2. Competition Deep Dive
23.2.1. Pfizer Inc.
23.2.1.1. Overview
23.2.1.2. Product Offering
23.2.1.3. Regional Footprint
23.2.1.4. Strategy Overview
23.2.1.4.1. Marketing Strategy
23.2.1.4.2. Product Strategy
23.2.1.4.3. Channel Strategy
23.2.2. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
23.2.3. Sanofi SA
23.2.4. Abbvie Inc. (Allergan plc)
23.2.5. Teva Pharmaceuticals
23.2.6. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
23.2.7. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
23.2.8. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
23.2.9. Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.
23.2.10. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
23.2.11. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
23.2.12. Bayer AG
23.2.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc
23.2.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
23.2.15. Novartis AG
23.2.16. Others
