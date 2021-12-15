New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190217/?utm_source=GNW

According to a research article by Tarun Dalia et al., published in the Indian Heart Journal in February 2021, the presence of congestive heart failure (CHF) in patients with COVID-19 is associated with increased mortality and worse outcomes. Moreover, there is an increased risk of acute cardiac injury and cardiac arrhythmia among non-survivors and severe COVID-19 patients.



An increasing patient pool of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is one of the prime factors augmenting the growth of the CHF treatment devices market. Sedentary lifestyles, junk food consumption, and mental stress are other key factors associated with the development of CVDs. As per the World Health Organization, in 2019, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. As a result, the huge target population is positively impacting the growth of the congestive heart failure treatment devices market.



The increasing geriatric population is also leading to an upsurge in the cases of CVDs, worldwide. For instance, as per the United Nations World Ageing 2019 report, the majority share of the older population is contributed by Eastern and Southeastern Asia, followed by Europe and North America. Eastern and Southeastern Asia are also expected to observe the largest increase by about 312 million in the coming years as compared to any other region. Furthermore, in 2019, there were around 200 million people aged 65 years and above in the North American and European regions. This demographic is prone to chronic diseases, including CVDs, and is characterized by low immunity levels, thereby, serving as a high impact rendering driver for the growth of these products over the forecast period. As a result, the latest treatments available in cardiac care are expected to increase the life span of the elderly population subset.



The market players focus on adopting new growth strategies, such as product launches, developments, mergers, and acquisitions, on enhancing market share. For instance, in October 2018, Abbott Laboratories received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) to treat heart failure.



Furthermore, supportive government legislation and initiatives in the emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure to spread awareness about CVDs occurring in the population are working as a growth stimulant to the overall market. The developing countries are focusing more on increasing the reach of heart diseases awareness programs, which is expected to trigger the adoption of these devices. Additionally, technological advancement, such as the integration of digital platforms with CHF treatment devices, is working in favor of the overall market. However, the high cost of CHF treatment devices may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Implantable Pacemakers Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period



The implantable pacemaker is a device that uses electrical impulses to regulate the heart rhythm. An internal pacemaker is one in which the electrodes are placed in the heart, and electronic circuitry and the power supply are implanted within the body. Moreover, by regulating the heart’s rhythm, a pacemaker can often eliminate the symptoms of bradycardia, which means individuals often have more energy and less shortness of breath.



According to a research article by Ana C Gonzales-Luna et al., published in the Journal of Arrhythmia in July 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a reduction in the pacemaker implant of 73% and a reduction of 78% of patients with the diagnosis of complete or high-grade atrioventricular block, and a reduction in the de-novo pacemaker implant was observed, regardless of the etiology. Thus, the study results indicate a significant reduction in de-novo pacemaker implantation during the months of the COVID-19 pandemic 2020.



The major factors driving the growth of implantable pacemakers include rising cardiovascular patients and increasing geriatric population, reimbursement coverage, and technological advancements, such as exclusive algorithms to accurately detect and reduce the likelihood of atrial fibrillation.



According to the World Population Ageing 2019 report, in China population aged above 65 years or above is expected to reach 365.63 million by 2050 from 164.48 million in 2019, as the aged population is more prone to chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to boost during the forecast period.



The market leaders are involved in product launches, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions to sustain the competition. For instance, in January 2020, Medtronic PLC received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Micra AV, the world’s smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular (AV) synchrony. Micra AV is indicated for the treatment of patients with atrioventricular (AV) block, a condition in which the electrical signals between the chambers of the heart (the atria and the ventricle) are impaired. Thus, all the above factors are expected to contribute to the good growth of this segment over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



Some of the factors driving the market growth in the North American region include increasing demand for congestive heart failure (CHF) treatment, the increasing prevalence of target disorders, high expenditure on healthcare, and an increase in awareness among the population regarding the availability of treatment devices. Moreover, a strong clinical pipeline, favorable reimbursement policies for therapeutic products, and higher adoption of these devices are the other factors anticipated to promote the growth in revenue.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 patients with an underlying heart condition are still more likely to become severely ill. Additionally, according to the American College of Cardiology (ACC), on March 6, 2020, people who have the underlying cardiovascular disease have a higher mortality rate when it comes to COVID-19 (10.5%) than people who have an underlying chronic respiratory disease (6.3%).



Several companies are starting various strategies, like collaborations, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in order to maintain and increase their market share. For instance, in June 2020, Philips announced that the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted premarket approval (PMA) for the company’s HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx automated external defibrillators (AEDs).



Furthermore, supportive awareness initiatives for disease awareness are projected to support the market for cardiovascular devices in the North American region. For instance, in 2020, Mexico joined the HEARTS initiative to strengthen primary healthcare for cardiovascular diseases. Thus, considering above mentioned factors, it is expected to fuel the market growth in the North American region over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The congestive heart failure (CHF) treatment devices market is moderately fragmented, in terms of competition, with many local manufacturers competing with international companies. Companies are more focused on developing high-utility products, which can deliver personalized care. These advancements are improving accuracy, providing additional capabilities to enhance the workflow, and facilitating error reduction. Some of the market players include Jarvik Heart Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Biotronik SE & Co. KG, among others.



