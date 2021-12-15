Asia Pacific (APAC) Data Center Blade Server Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Industry Players - Dell, Cisco, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, Inspur Systems, Fujitsu, NEC, INAP, AWS

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific (APAC) Data Center Blade Server Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.20% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.819 billion by 2021, from US$2.055 billion in 2016.

Being more energy-efficient as compared to other technologies, blade servers are stimulating the growth in APAC Region. However, expenses incurred to purchase a blade server unit are high and make customers bound for the long term and provides limited opportunity for its integration or updating.

Geographically, countries such as India, Japan, and China are becoming appealing destinations as these countries are making huge investments in telecom, and banking, and insurance among other sectors requiring new data centers. The growing need for big data and cloud computing in this region, especially in India is driving the data center demand and thereby positively impacting the blade server market.



Market Players

The competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are

Dell

Cisco

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

Inspur Systems

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

INAP

AWS

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentation

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces

4.6. Supplier Outlook

4.7. Industry Outlook

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Scenario Analysis



5. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Data Centre Type (US$ billion)

5.1. Tier 1

5.2. Tier 2

5.3. Tier 3

5.4. Tier 4



6. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Service (US$ billion)

6.1. Professional Services

6.2. Consulting Services

6.3. Installation and Support Services



7. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)

7.1. Large Size Organization

7.2. Small Size Organization

7.3. Medium Size Organization



8. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Vertical (US$ billion)

8.1. IT and Telecom

8.2. Manufacturing

8.3. Media and Entertainment

8.4. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.5. Retail

8.6. Government

8.7. Healthcare

8.8. Others



9. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9.1. Asia Pacific

9.1.1. India

9.1.2. Japan

9.1.3. China

9.1.4. Others



10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Market Share Analysis

10.2. Investment Analysis

10.3. Recent Deals

10.4. Strategies of Key Players



11. Company Profiles



