Global Power Management IC Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Communication and Technology, Healthcare, & Military and Defence Industries

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Management IC Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The power management IC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period to reach US$56.864 billion by 2026, from US$33.094 billion in 2019
The prime reasons driving the market growth during the forecasted period are rising automation across several industry verticals and increasingly complex structures of these devices. However, complex designs of power management ICs have the potential to constrain the market.
Linear regulators supervision and switching regulator power management ICs are projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecasted period owing to increasing operations. However, battery charging and management ICs are expected to grow at a significant rate.
Based on type, power management ICs are distinguished upon the role played as linear regulators supervision, sequencing and control, battery charging and management, switching regulator, and others. Linear regulators supervision and switching regulator power management ICs are projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecasted period.
Linear regulators use error amplifiers to compare regulator output voltage and internal reference voltage in order to regulate and set voltage flow in the circuit. Further, owing to their compact size and convenience usage coupled with sensitive analog applications, linear regulators ICs are more popular than other ICs.
Switching regulator ICs, however, is more effective than linear regulators due to their low effective output transistors. These regulators are also known as DC or DC converters and are available in a variety of circuit topologies. But switching regulators generate noise which plays as a disadvantage over their installment despite having a competitive advantage over linear regulators.
In addition to the above 2 ICs, battery charging and management ICs are projected to show lucrative growth and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. With automation around various verticals, demand for batteries has surged significantly that supports the market growth. Furthermore, innovation and rising penetration of portable batteries and power banks also contribute significantly to the market.
Automotive, consumer electronics, communication, and technology industries are facing robust demand which favors the market adoption of power management ICs and projects lucrative growth opportunities for the market
By end-user industry, the power management ICs are segmented into manufacturing, automotive, consumer electronics, communication and technology, healthcare, military and defense, and others. Robust growth in the automotive, consumer electronics, communication, and technology sectors are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the power management ICs market and increase the market size significantly.
The surge in disposable income coupled with rising living standards and technology penetration has surged the demand for consumer electronics, especially smart devices such as smart TV, smartwatch, smartphones, and others, which support the industry demand for power management ICs.
Furthermore, environmental concerns and technology enhancement has surged the usage of electronic cars which further increases the demand for power management ICs. Tesla and Hyundai are leading electronic car producers in the world.
Companies Mentioned
- Texas Instruments
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Maxim Integrated
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Nordic
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- STMicroelectronics
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- On Semiconductor
- Dialog Semiconductor
- NXP Semiconductors
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Linear Regulators Supervision
- Sequencing and Control
- Battery Charging and Management
- Switching Regulator
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Communication and Technology
- Healthcare
- Military and Defence
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Others
