Global Power Management IC Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Communication and Technology, Healthcare, & Military and Defence Industries

The "Power Management IC Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report



The power management IC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period to reach US$56.864 billion by 2026, from US$33.094 billion in 2019

The prime reasons driving the market growth during the forecasted period are rising automation across several industry verticals and increasingly complex structures of these devices. However, complex designs of power management ICs have the potential to constrain the market.



Linear regulators supervision and switching regulator power management ICs are projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecasted period owing to increasing operations. However, battery charging and management ICs are expected to grow at a significant rate.

Based on type, power management ICs are distinguished upon the role played as linear regulators supervision, sequencing and control, battery charging and management, switching regulator, and others. Linear regulators supervision and switching regulator power management ICs are projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecasted period.

Linear regulators use error amplifiers to compare regulator output voltage and internal reference voltage in order to regulate and set voltage flow in the circuit. Further, owing to their compact size and convenience usage coupled with sensitive analog applications, linear regulators ICs are more popular than other ICs.



Switching regulator ICs, however, is more effective than linear regulators due to their low effective output transistors. These regulators are also known as DC or DC converters and are available in a variety of circuit topologies. But switching regulators generate noise which plays as a disadvantage over their installment despite having a competitive advantage over linear regulators.



In addition to the above 2 ICs, battery charging and management ICs are projected to show lucrative growth and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. With automation around various verticals, demand for batteries has surged significantly that supports the market growth. Furthermore, innovation and rising penetration of portable batteries and power banks also contribute significantly to the market.



Automotive, consumer electronics, communication, and technology industries are facing robust demand which favors the market adoption of power management ICs and projects lucrative growth opportunities for the market

By end-user industry, the power management ICs are segmented into manufacturing, automotive, consumer electronics, communication and technology, healthcare, military and defense, and others. Robust growth in the automotive, consumer electronics, communication, and technology sectors are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the power management ICs market and increase the market size significantly.

The surge in disposable income coupled with rising living standards and technology penetration has surged the demand for consumer electronics, especially smart devices such as smart TV, smartwatch, smartphones, and others, which support the industry demand for power management ICs.

Furthermore, environmental concerns and technology enhancement has surged the usage of electronic cars which further increases the demand for power management ICs. Tesla and Hyundai are leading electronic car producers in the world.

Companies Mentioned

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Infineon Technologies AG

Nordic

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

On Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Key Market Segments

By Type

Linear Regulators Supervision

Sequencing and Control

Battery Charging and Management

Switching Regulator

Others

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

Military and Defence

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Taiwan

Indonesia

Others

