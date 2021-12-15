Radisson Hotel Group opens the Middle East's first Radisson Resort



Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of the Middle East's first Radisson Resort, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island - a perfect beach getaway just a 45-minute drive from Dubai, offering direct beach access and panoramic views of the surrounding waters.

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island features 388 rooms and suites with sea views or balconies to enjoy the fresh sea air and spectacular vistas of the picturesque Marjan Island, a group of four man-made coral-shaped islands in Ras Al Khaimah spanning 4.5 kilometers into the sea. The unique landscape covers an area of 2.7 million square meters. The resort has a scenic panorama of the Arabian Peninsula and the surrounding Yanis and Jais Mountains, conveniently situated close to a range of activities and attractions including the world's longest zipline, the Jebel Jais Flight, the terracotta dunes of Al Wadi and Ras Al Khaimah's National Museum. The emirate is home to magnificent landscapes, breathtaking coastlines, vast desert plains and 64 kilometers of white sandy beaches.





Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says, "We are honored to end the year with the opening of the Middle East's first Radisson Resort right here in the UAE, and our first hotel in Ras Al Khaimah. The opening of Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island means that we are now present in six of seven Emirates and the new resort perfectly complements our existing hotel portfolio of 15 hotels across the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah Tourism has been doing a fantastic job promoting the destination and we look forward to contributing to the destination's attraction with our new resort."

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island’s leisure facilities include a private beach, two swimming pools, a designated kids pool, an indoor fitness center with a fully-equipped gym, and a spa, as well as two meeting rooms and a ballroom perfect for larger corporate events and private events like weddings. The resort also offers a diverse selection of dining options across its six restaurants; RBG Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner serving a selection of international dishes. The beach-facing sports bar, RBG Bar, is the perfect place to relax with its retro-inspired décor, and serves signature comfort foods. For fresh seafood dishes, a raw bar, and live-fire barbecue, The Seafood Shack is the perfect place to enjoy sunset drinks on the terrace. La Med serves up a wide array of dishes from around the Mediterranean on its sunlit terrace. Guests can enjoy a drink, snack, or coffee at the lobby café Bake House which is open all day, or relax poolside with refreshing drinks and quick bites without having to leave the comfort of the pool at The Shelf Pool Bar.

David Allan, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, and Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island, comments: "We are excited to be launching the first Radisson Resort in the UAE. Our new Radisson Resort is designed to be a place to relax, recharge and reconnect while delivering memorable moments - the perfect choice for staycations, couples and families alike. We are looking forward to taking care of every guest with the style of friendly service for which we are renowned."

﻿

Radisson Hotel Group's highest priority remains the health and safety of its guests and employees. Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, which are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.



