Stock exchange release

December 15 2021, at 12.30 p.m.

Aspo: Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposals to the Annual Shareholders' meeting

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo Plc proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 6, 2022, that the Board of Directors will have seven members.

The Nomination Board proposes that Patricia Allam, Mammu Kaario, Mikael Laine, Salla Pöyry, Tatu Vehmas and Heikki Westerlund, all current members of the company's Board of Directors, be re-elected as members of the Board and Tapio Kolunsarka be elected as a new member of the Board for the term closing at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023.

Since 2020, Tapio Kolunsarka has worked as the CEO of Evac Group. Previously, he served as Ramirent's CEO, and during his career he has also worked as Executive Vice President of UPM Raflatac and in UPM's other management positions in Finland and the United States. In addition, he has a background as a management consultant at McKinsey. Kolunsarka has been a member of Purmo Group's Board of Directors from 2018 to 2021.

Consent to the position has been obtained from all the above-mentioned candidates for the Board. The Board elects a Chairman and a Vice Chairman from among its members. The proposed persons have informed the company that if they are elected, they will elect Heikki Westerlund as Chairman of the Board, and Mammu Kaario as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration paid to the members of the Board

The Nomination Board proposes that the compensations of the Board members remain unchanged and Board members receive the following monthly remuneration:

- EUR 2,700 per month for members of the Board of Directors

- EUR 4,050 per month, for the Vice Chairman

- EUR 5,400 per month, for the Chairman

The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting fees paid to members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee remain unchanged. The Nomination Board proposes that a meeting fee of the members of the Committees will be EUR 700 per meeting and a meeting fee of the Chairman of the Audit Committee and of the Remuneration Committee EUR 1,050 per meeting.

If the Chairman of the Committee is also the Chairman or the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board proposes that the fee paid to the Chairman of the Committee is the same as that paid to members of the Committee. Board members having a full-time position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.



Members of the Nomination Board

The Nomination Board of Aspo Plc’s shareholders consists of the representatives of the four largest shareholders. The following representatives of the largest shareholders were members of the Nomination Board which prepared proposals for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021: Roberto Lencioni, Chairman (Vehmas family, including AEV Capital Holding Oy); Gustav Nyberg (Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab); Pekka Pajamo, (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company); and Annika Ekman (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company). In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, has acted as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

ASPO PLC

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information:

Lencioni Roberto, Chairman of the Nomination Board, tel. +358 30 600 3423, roberto.lencioni@gard.no

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.