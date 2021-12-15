Financial calendar 2022 for the companies of the Nykredit Group - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
15 December 2021
Financial calendar 2022 for the companies of the Nykredit Group
9 February
Publication of Annual Reports 2021 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.
24 March
Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
24 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
24 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
5 May
Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2022 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
17 August
Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2022 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.
3 November
Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2022 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
Contact
Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.
Attachment