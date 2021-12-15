Financial calendar 2022 for the companies of the Nykredit Group - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 December 2021



Financial calendar 2022 for the companies of the Nykredit Group



9 February

Publication of Annual Reports 2021 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

24 March

Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

24 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

24 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

5 May

Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2022 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

17 August

Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2022 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

3 November

Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2022 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.





Contact

Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.

