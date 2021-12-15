Global Learning Management Systems (Academic & Corporate) Industry Outlook, 2025 - Featuring Analysis of Blackboard, Docebo, Instructure, Oracle Corp, Pearson, SAP, Workday, and Others

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Learning Management System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global learning management system market is poised to grow by $27.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.19% during the forecast period.

This report on the learning management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector and centralized learning facilitated by learning management system. The study identifies the upgrade in learning processes as one of the prime reasons driving the learning management system market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Academic Sector

Corporate Sector

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading learning management system market vendors that include:

Blackboard Inc.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pearson PLC

PowerSchool Group LLC

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Also, the learning management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruvf4k