European Road Freight Transport Trends 2021: Evolution of Digital Business Models in the European Road Freight Market

The report addresses driver shortages and the measures that can be adopted to solve the crisis, recovery prospects for the industry as we continue to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic, and other factors affecting volumes, pricing and cost factors.
The report contains bespoke market sizing data, including 2020 growth rates, full year 2021 projections and a Covid Recovery Tracker Data, which analyses market growth projections through to 2025 compared to pre-Covid market sizes.
Finally the report contains in depth comparative logistics provider profiles and comprehensive assessment of the digital road freight landscape, including the 2021 market map, analysis of the variety of services offered by marketplaces and digital forwarders and how recent M&A activity could transform the market.
This report contains:
- Post-Covid 2020-2025 forecasts, 2020 market size & growth rates, 2021 full year projections; split by country, domestic & international, and FTL/LTL
- Market data analysis including volumes, pricing & cost factors
- Extensive analysis of the digital road freight landscape, tracking the evolution of digital offers across the value chain
- Analysis of the continued effects of Covid-19 disruption, driver shortages, environmental factors & infrastructure issues on the market
- Comparative logistics provider profiles, including operational strategies, finances, sustainability practices, technologies used & their implementation
Key Findings:
- The market will grow by 4.7% in 2021, but CRT21 data projects the market will be 1.5% smaller compared to 2019
- The publisher's CRT25 data predicts the market will be 10.1% larger in 2025 compared to 2019
- As shippers get a clearer picture of the working conditions offered by providers, those that do not invest in improving conditions could be left behind
- The ability for commercial road freight to maintain a competitive advantage over inhouse operations is key to growth
- Activity within the digital freight sector remains high, with interesting developments and consolidation at all fronts
- Almost all profiled providers have a degree of environmental improvements planned, or already implemented
Key Questions:
- How is the industry coping with continued economic and infrastructure pressure?
- How fast is the market expected to grow throughout the rest of 2021 through to 2025?
- What strategies must the industry adopt in order to solve the issue of driver shortages? What role do transport providers have?
- Where do opportunities lie within the market? And how can these opportunities best be captured?
- What strategies are leading road freight providers adopting, and how are they keeping pace with ever changing market dynamics?
- What does the digital road freight landscape currently look like? And how will it evolve?
- What level of service offering do digital forwarders and marketplaces currently provide?
Key Topics Covered:
Macro- Economics and the European Road Freight Market
European Driver Shortages
- Data on Driver Shortages
- The use of apprenticeships and training schemes to attract young people
- Seasonal Hiring
- Recruiting Ex-Army Personnel as Drivers
- The use of technology
- Institutions and governmental input
- Reducing the minimum age of professional truck drivers
- Attracting female truck drivers
- Attracting foreign drivers
- The use of financial incentives
Digital landscape in the European road freight market
- Transport Execution
- Digital Service Providers
- Enabling Technologies
- Evolution of Digital Business Models in the European Road Freight Market
- Digital Forwarders in European Road Freight
- Provider Profiles
-
- Cargonexx
- Chronotruck
- Coyote Logistics
- InstaFreight
- Sixfold
- Quicargo
- sennder
- Saloodo!
European Road Freight Market Sizing
- European Road Freight Market
- Domestic
- International
- European FTL & LTL
- European Road Freight Market Size & Growth
- TOP 20 European Road Freight Transport Providers
- European Road Freight Market Trends
European Road Freight Providers - Comparative Profiles
- Finances
- Sustainability
- SBTI & UN SDGS
European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles
- Dachser
- DB Schenker
- DHL
- DSV A/S
- FEDEX/TNT
- GEFCO
- GEODIS
- Girteka Logistics
- Kuehne + Nagel
- LKW Walter
- Rhenus
- XPO Logistics Europe
