SkyWatch Launches TerraStream Certified Solutions Provider Program to Offer End-to-End Ecosystem Support for Satellite Operators

PARIS, France, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. (" SkyWatch "), a leading provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) Earth observation aggregation and data management platforms for satellite operators, announced today, at World Satellite Business Week, the launch of the TerraStream Certified Solutions Provider program.

SkyWatch's integrated data management platform, TerraStream , provides satellite operators with the ability to monetize, process, and manage their Earth observation data. Satellite operators often approach SkyWatch in the early stages of their journey, and SkyWatch quickly recognized the opportunity to provide satellite operators with access to a network of trusted, vetted, and integrated solutions providers across functions such as ground station, command-and-control, on-board analytics, and raw data processing.

The program launches with eight key TerraStream Certified Solutions Providers: AIKO, Atlas Space Operations, AWS Ground Station, CATALYST, Kubos, Mobius Labs, RBC Signals, and Spiral Blue.

"With the launch of the TerraStream Certified Solutions Provider program, we're able to offer satellite operators with industry-leading, end-to-end solutions to optimize and shorten their path to revenue," says Joel Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at SkyWatch. "With our Solutions Providers, we're providing robust solutions to help forge new paths into space, so we can make life on Earth better."

"We are thrilled to partner with SkyWatch and to unlock deep insights for TerraStream users through our AI solutions. The geospatial sector is growing more rapidly than ever and Mobius Labs is here to make sense of that exponential increase in data," says Will Hannan, Chief Commercial Officer at Mobius Labs. "We can't wait to see what the world will do with the power to easily pull intelligence from so much available information."

For more information on the TerraStream Certified Solutions Providers and program, please visit https://www.skywatch.com/terrastream-certified-solutions-program .

About TerraStream

TerraStream is an automated data distribution platform for Earth observation data providers that is more functional, capital-efficient, and fast to deploy than a custom build. A cost-effective way to monetize data and expand market reach, the TerraStream platform includes custom processing, image normalization, data hosting, tasking management, opportunity analytics, and a robust API suite. Drawing on the team's past experience in space data aggregation software, SkyWatch is building the infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers. The company raised a $17.2 million Series B this year and is expecting to double its size in 2022.

About AIKO

AIKO' s main product, called MiRAGE, is an autonomy-enabling software package that can make the satellite independent from ground control. MiRAGE can be tailored for the mission of reference through various plug-ins. For instance, an Earth Observation satellite could leverage data processing plug-ins to perform onboard cloud detection and object tracking.

About ATLAS Space Operations

ATLAS Space Operations connects humanity through space, driving valuable and actionable changes here on Earth. ATLAS is the fastest-growing teleport operator in the world according to the World Teleport Association's Fast 10, and was recognized as the 15th fastest-growing software company on the Inc. 5000. ATLAS' Freedom™ offers a secure, cloud-based platform for global communications that drive critical decisions on Earth. Our ground network and software provide a revolutionary approach that connects humanity through space. ATLAS' mission is to become the world's largest provider of pure-play teleport and gateway services by leveraging the virtualization of global ground communication assets.

About AWS Ground Station

AWS Ground Station is a fully managed service that lets you control satellite communications, process data, and scale your operations without having to worry about building or managing your own ground station infrastructure. With AWS Ground Station, you have direct access to AWS services and the AWS Global Infrastructure, including a low-latency global fiber network.

About CATALYST

CATALYST 's solution supports the creation of ARD imagery from Level 1 satellite imagery. It performs highly accurate geometric alignment to allow precise stacking of multi-temporal imagery. CATALYST's radiometric normalization also allows for temporal comparisons and properly measures surface reflections over time. The solution is cloud-based and both sensor and cloud-agnostic.

About Kubos Corporation

Kubos Corporation 's flagship product, Major Tom, is a protocol-agnostic system control software that is cloud-native. Customers and users include U.S. and international commercial, civil and defense companies, with satellites ranging from under 1 kg to CubeSats, SmallSats, space tugs, and large, multi-ton spacecraft. Major Tom is ideally suited for customers with satellite constellations as well as legacy systems migrating from on-premise to the cloud.

About Mobius Labs

A global organization, Mobius Labs works closely with over 30 enterprise companies from around the world. They partner strategically with their customers to leverage AI while focusing on core business objectives, such as satellite launches and data exploitation.

About RBC Signals

RBC Signals is a global space communications provider serving satellite operators in GEO, LEO, & MEO with an improved model for the delivery and processing of data from satellites in orbit. The company's worldwide network includes both company-owned and partner-owned antennas, capitalizing on the sharing economy model, for best-in-class services offering affordability, flexibility and low latency.

About Spiral Blue

Spiral Blue is a Sydney-based SME focused on building the next generation of Earth observation services with artificial intelligence and Space Edge Computing. Spiral Blue technology has applications in defense, city planning, utilities, and other industries. Founded in 2018, the company has recently launched its first Space Edge Zero prototypes to orbit, and is now awaiting results of this in-orbit demonstration.



