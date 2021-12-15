Global InsurTech Industry Landscape Report 2021-2025 | The Need for Greater Customer Satisfaction is the Prime Driver of Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global InsurTech Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global InsurTech market is poised to grow by $33.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 45.28% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the need to improve business efficiency and the influence of digitization. The study identifies the increased need for greater customer satisfaction as one of the prime reasons driving the InsurTech market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Value Chain Positioning

Marketing and Distribution

IT Support

Policy Administration and Management

Claim Management

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading InsurTech market vendors that include:

Alan SA

Clover Health

Cytora Ltd.

Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC

Oscar Insurance Corp.

Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

Shift Technology

simplesurance GmbH

Trov Insurance Solutions LLC

ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd.

Also, the InsurTech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9n55o