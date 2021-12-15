Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Distribution and Region

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Research Report by Product, Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market size was estimated at USD 21.26 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 23.17 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% reaching USD 36.22 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Drug Therapy, E-Cigarettes, Nicotine Inhalers, Nicotine Replacement Therapies, and Nicotine Sublingual Tablets. The Drug Therapy is further studied across Chantix (Varenicline) and Zyban (Bupropion). The Nicotine Replacement Therapies is further studied across Nicotine Gums, Nicotine Lozenges, Nicotine Sprays, and Nicotine Transdermal Patches.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, including 22nd Century Group, Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., British American Tobacco PLC, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson & Johnson, JUUL Labs Inc., NJOY, Inc., Novartis International AG, Perrigo Company PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Revolymer PLC by Itaconix, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing prevalence of numerous diseases due to smoking such as respiratory disorders and lung cancer

5.2.2. Expanding market penetration of de-addiction products globally

5.2.3. Favorable government initiatives to promote anti-smoking policy and raising awareness on the health impact due to smoking

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Side effects on continued use of de-addiction products coupled with rise of alternatives to tobacco

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Development and increasing approvals of new nicotine replacement products

5.4.2. Significant online market presence coupled with social and communal support for smoking cessation products

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Product recalls by the manufacturer and companies owing to increasing technical faults and stringent approval process



6. Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Drug Therapy

6.2.1. Chantix (Varenicline)

6.2.2. Zyban (Bupropion)

6.3. E-Cigarettes

6.4. Nicotine Inhalers

6.5. Nicotine Replacement Therapies

6.5.1. Nicotine Gums

6.5.2. Nicotine Lozenges

6.5.3. Nicotine Sprays

6.5.4. Nicotine Transdermal Patches

6.6. Nicotine Sublingual Tablets



7. Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Drug Store

7.3. Hospital Pharmacies

7.4. Online Pharmacies

7.5. Retail Pharmacies



8. Americas Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 22nd Century Group, Inc.

12.2. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

12.3. British American Tobacco PLC

12.4. Cipla Ltd.

12.5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

12.6. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

12.7. Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited

12.8. Japan Tobacco Inc.

12.9. Johnson & Johnson

12.10. JUUL Labs Inc.

12.11. NJOY, Inc.

12.12. Novartis International AG

12.13. Perrigo Company PLC

12.14. Pfizer, Inc.

12.15. Philip Morris International Inc.

12.16. Revolymer PLC by Itaconix

12.17. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



13. Appendix



