Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

| Source: Ålandsbanken Ålandsbanken

Mariehamn, FINLAND


Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
December 15, 2021, 1.15 p.m

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (SEK denominated Green Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes issue) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SEK 150,000,000 Green Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes

 ISIN code: SE0016274294

Issue amount: SEK 150,000,000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505