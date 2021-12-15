New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190200/?utm_source=GNW

The aim is to reduce the cost and latency of current underwater navigation systems that typically employ high accuracy.



Key Highlights

Oceanic surveillance is driving the market for defense purposes as unmanned marine vehicles offer greater capacity for surveillance, identification, and interception than traditional systems. It can be equipped with stabilized weapons systems, surveillance systems, and electro-optical tracking systems capable of monitoring day and night using infrared vision.

Increased usage of unmanned marine vehicles for underwater mapping, particularly for marine geoscience studies, is expected to drive the market’s growth. More emphasis in the future will be directed toward documenting the various stable states of Earth’s systems, discovering what events trigger evolution from one stable state to another, and identifying the linkages between the states of very different systems like climate and tectonics activity, which will drive the need of unmanned marine vehicles.

The high cost of the equipment is restraining the market. Initial significant capital expenditure in the technology, especially in the early stages of its development, and lack of proper maintenance is challenging the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the marine industry, and unmanned marine vehicles are no exception. Various preventive measures that various governments took across the globe to contain the spread of the virus severely disrupted the supply chains across industries and hampered the manufacturing operations of several companies globally.

According to the International Chamber of Shipping, maritime transport, being the backbone of the global trading activities and the manufacturing supply chains across the globe, carries approximately 80% of the world merchandise trade by volume. Marine transport, which is considered the cheapest alternative for international trades, is highly opted by the organizations. Moreover, the technological advancements in shipping activities that involve the application of various technologies, including process automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT), among others, further strengthen the inclination towards seaborne trade.



Key Market Trends



Defense Industry is Expected to Grow Significantly in Market



The primary defense forces across the globe are experiencing maritime security threats such as torpedo threats, underwater mines, diesel-electric submarine attacks, and short-range anti-ship missiles, which is driving the market by gearing more of its investments toward autonomous, robotic platforms that operate at sea and depths well below the surface.

The robotic platforms are designed to accomplish specific tasks, such as identifying and neutralizing potential underwater threats. The successful completion of these missions depends on the peripheral subsystems, which provide location awareness, accurate positional information, and target guidance such as positioning beacons and tracking systems.

In December 2020, Turkey announced the launch of its first armed unmanned maritime vehicle (SIDA), which will be operated remotely using artificial intelligence systems. The vessel is expected to contribute to the country’s defense network, especially in the troubled waters of the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey’s sovereignty rights have come under threat from countries like Greece and France.

Moreover, in March 2021, the Navy and the Marine Corps published the Unmanned Campaign Framework to guide their investments in and integration of unmanned platforms in the United States.



Europe to Witness a High Growth Rate



Europe is gaining market growth due to the defense and commercial sector demand. ASV marine system is a rapidly growing UK industry. Over the past four years, ASV’s expert team of naval architects, engineers, and robotics specialists have delivered over 60 Unmanned Systems, including mine countermeasure vehicles, marine target drones, and oil field services vehicles, which drive the market in Europe.

Russia will launch its first nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying the nuclear-capable underwater drone ’Poseidon,’ where each of the submarines will carry a maximum of eight drones and, therefore, the total number of Poseidons on combat duty may reach 32 vehicles for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The German Navy has been using unmanned underwater vehicles for the last eight years. The service has deployed the UUVs for area searches and debris field and topographic ocean floor mapping.

In December 2020, The German Navy received new REMUS 100 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) as a part of the company’s ongoing partnership with the German Navy. With the delivery, the German Navy’s existing fleet of REMUS 100 vehicles will increase and support the service’s mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.



Competitive Landscape



The unmanned marine vehicles market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, partnership, expansion, and product/ technology launch to maintain their positions and to gain a competitive advantage in this market. Key players in the market are General Dynamics, Atlas Elektronik, Sea Robotics Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -



March 2021 - General Dynamics Mission Systems delivered the Knifefish surface mine countermeasure unmanned underwater vehicle system under a contract awarded by the Navy on August 26, 2019. The contract, which was awarded immediately following a successful Milestone C decision and approval to enter low-rate initial production (LRIP), calls for the purchase of five Knifefish systems (10 total UUVs) and support equipment.

March 2020 - Ocean Aero, Inc. announced an agreement to deliver a wide range of the company’s AUSV models to the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate for research, evaluation, and testing program.



Read the full report:



