Worldwide Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Industry to 2026 - Environmental Protection Guidelines Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Research Report by Disease Type, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1,590.32 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,702.45 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% reaching USD 2,439.25 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Disease Type, the market was studied across Diphtheria, Pneumonia, and Upper Respiratory Tract Infections.

Based on Treatment Type, the market was studied across Antibiotics, Immunomodulators, and Vaccines.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Clinics, Hospitals, and Research Institutions.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, including Bayer AG, Bimeda Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CEVA Animal Health (Pty) Ltd., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Krka UK Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Merial, Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing prevalence of BRD among cattle

5.2.2. Increasing consumption of beef

5.2.3. Changing environmental factors

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Shortage of skilled veterinarians

5.3.2. Increasing cost of animal healthcare

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing focus on research and development of functional therapies

5.4.2. Environmental protection guidelines

5.4.3. Growing awareness among consumers about healthy meat and animal health management

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Complexities related to bovine respiratory disease diagnosis



6. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, by Disease Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diphtheria

6.3. Pneumonia

6.4. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections



7. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Antibiotics

7.3. Immunomodulators

7.4. Vaccines



8. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Hospitals

8.4. Research Institutions



9. Americas Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Bayer AG

13.2. Bimeda Inc.

13.3. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

13.4. CEVA Animal Health (Pty) Ltd.

13.5. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

13.6. Krka UK Ltd.

13.7. Merck & Co. Inc.

13.8. Merial

13.9. Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd.

13.10. Virbac Group

13.11. Zoetis Inc.



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5x1hw