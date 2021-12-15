New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluoroscopy Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190198/?utm_source=GNW





Medical imaging has applications at various stages of inpatient management processes, such as diagnosis, staging, therapy delivery, and its follow-ups. The primary role for imaging has been diagnostics, but it is increasing slowly for interventional diagnostics and therapeutic uses that are driven by minimally-invasive procedures. Fluoroscopy presents real-time moving images for the diagnostic evaluation of soft and hard tissue conditions. It is an indispensable tool for many interventional medical procedures. The fluoroscopy market is anticipated to register significant growth, with an increasing number of minimally-invasive surgeries that are of high-precision, including the devices used, resulting in better support for both patients and surgeons. The growing preference for minimally-invasive procedures is due to benefits, such as the lower risk of complications, reduced cost, and lesser recuperation period, less pain, small incisions, and less scarring, which have contributed to the growth of the market. The use of fluoroscopy in pain management is expected to supplement the growth of the market. However, the side effects associated with radiation is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Cardiovascular Segment, under Application, is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share, during the Forecast Period



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world is a major factor driving the growth of the market. According to the British Heart Foundation 2017, 7.4 million people are living with heart or circulatory diseases.

Furthermore, cardiovascular procedures require extensive fluoroscopic guidance to navigate endovascular catheters. The fluoroscopy provides excellent spatial and temporal resolution, having a limitation of exposure of ionizing radiation to the patients and staff, along with poor soft tissue characterization.

In the process of cardiac catheterization, fluoroscopy is used to help the healthcare provider see the flow of blood through the coronary arteries to check for arterial blockages. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and benefits associated with fluoroscopy, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.



North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market



North America fluoroscopy market projected to have significant market growth owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, the growing burden of chronic diseases and the presence of key market players actively participating in new product developments and launches. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year.

In December 2019, Canon has launched a new CT Scan system Aquilion One. Features of Aquilion One / Prism include new CT fluoroscopy (CTF) interface that enables faster interventional procedures with one-person operation thanks to ergonomically-designed controls and a touchscreen tablet.

Moreover, growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment and adoption of the fluoroscopy techniques in imaging is projected to boost the North America fluoroscopy market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market is consolidated, owing to the presence of a few major players in the market. The major market players are focusing on technological advancements and reducing the side effects of the procedures. Some of the major players in the market are Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Shimadzu Medical, and Siemens Healthineers.



