Global Over The Top (OTT) Industry, 2025: Projected Revenue and Shares for Video, Text & Images, VoIP, Music Streaming

The global over the top (OTT) market is poised to grow by $ 314.65 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.58% during the forecast period.

The report on the over-the-top (OTT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing preference for cloud streaming services and the renewal of shows across online streaming channels. The study identifies the growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps as one of the prime reasons driving the over-the-top (OTT) market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

Video

Text and Images

VoIP

Music Streaming

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading over the top (OTT) market vendors that include:

8x8 Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

The Walt Disney Co.

Also, the over-the-top (OTT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



