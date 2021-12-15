Iconic Funds Expands Product Range With a Physical Ethereum ETP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic Digital Asset AG, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as "Iconic Funds") has expanded its offering of crypto-based Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs") with the launch of a physically backed Ethereum ETP.

The Iconic Physical Ethereum ETP tracks the spot price of Ethereum. The ETP is 100% collateralized by coins held in an institutional-grade custody solution with Coinbase Custody. Coinbase Custody offers the most trusted cold storage custody solution for institutions. State Street Bank, one of the world's leading Fund Administrators groups and administrator of Iconic's Bitcoin ETP announced earlier this year, will also serve as the Ethereum ETP administrator.

The ETP enables European investors to access Ethereum in an industry-leading cost-effective manner. The Iconic Physical Ethereum ETP will list on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, in the coming days. It will be available to European investors with a total annual expense ratio of 0.95% and will trade under the Bloomberg ticker symbol IETH GY with an ISIN of DE000A3GTML1.

Michael Geister, Head of Crypto ETPs at Iconic, said: "Our Crypto ETPs are designed to meet the highest institutional-grade standards in terms of security, trust and cost efficiency. Through our products, European investors can access crypto assets in a familiar manner by investing through trusted investment vehicles at industry-leading costs."

Iconic Funds is perpetually at the forefront of crypto asset adoption, having issued and listed a physically backed Bitcoin ETP, XBTI, earlier this year on multiple European exchanges (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1). The firm notes the Iconic Physical Ethereum ETP is just the beginning of its intention to issue further ETPs physically backed by crypto assets.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Iconic Funds, said: "Crypto is still in the early innings of adoption. Iconic's vision is to be investors' trusted partner for accessing the crypto market through our traditional investment vehicles. We look forward to issuing additional, highly innovative crypto ETPs in the near future, as well as partnering with incumbent financial institutions for white-labeled crypto ETP products."

Tim Rice, CEO of Coin Metrics, added: "Coin Metrics is happy to support Iconic's mission to drive cryptoasset adoption. It is exciting to see the diversity of investment products coming to market, and Iconic's newest ETP will provide even more access to more people."

Product name Iconic Physical Ethereum ETP Ticker Xetra / Bloomberg IETH / IETH GY ISIN / WKN DE000A3GTML1 / A3GTML TER 0,95% Base Currency USD Underlying Ethereum (CMBI Ethereum Index) Product Structure Physically replicating Index Provider Coin Metrics Bletchley Indexes Domicile Liechtenstein Issuer Iconic Digital Assets AG Administrator State Street Bank International GmbH Security Trustee Bankhaus von der Heydt GmbH & Co. KG Custodians Coinbase Custody International Ltd Market Maker Flow Traders B.V. Authorized Participant(s) Flow Traders B.V.



Jane Street Financial Ltd.



DRW Europe B.V.



Bluefin Europe LLP Launch date 14 December 2021

Important Notices:

This article represents solely a non-binding preliminary information which serves exclusively advertising purposes and is not a prospectus in the sense of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 - Prospectus Regulation) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz - WpPG)

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation or an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

This notice may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including with respect to the expected offering size, the terms of the Notes including the anticipating timing for the pricing and settlement date and the listing of the Notes on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Iconic Fund's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, capital markets conditions and the ability to successfully market the Notes, global and local economic and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this notice speaks as of the date of this notice. Iconic Funds does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Iconic Fund's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Iconic Fund's website at https://funds.iconicholding.com.

The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable and past price performance is no guarantee of future price performance.

The approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.

The prospectus is available at

https://funds.iconicholding.com/ieth-iconic-physical-ethereum-etp.

About Iconic Digital Assets AG:

Iconic Digital Assets AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH and the issuer of a physically backed Ethereum Exchange Traded Product ("ETP") (ISIN: DE000A3GTML1; Ticker: IETH). Collectively, Iconic Funds GmbH and its subsidiaries are branded as "Iconic Funds." Iconic Digital Assets AG will be the issuer of additional planned crypto ETPs for Iconic Funds.

About Iconic Funds GmbH:

Iconic Funds GmbH is the holding company of a series of subsidiaries that manage and issue crypto asset investment products. Iconic Funds GmbH and its subsidiaries are branded as "Iconic Funds." Iconic Funds is a subsidiary of Iconic Holding GmbH. Iconic Holding is a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / Ticker: A7A), High-Tech Gründerfonds ("HTGF"), and Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP), among others.

Press contact:

contact@iconicholding.com

https://funds.iconicholding.com

