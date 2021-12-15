Global Fly Ash Market Report 2021: Increasing Focus on Infrastructure and Road Paving & Use of Environment-Friendly Products - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fly Ash Market (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fly Ash market is estimated to be USD 3.52 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.76 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.23%.



Fly ash is a reduced fine substance driven out after coal combustion, generally in thermal electric power plants. Fly ash is now commercially used for making various products used in the construction industry. Fly ash consists of silicon and calcium oxide, which after mixing with water and lime, converts into a compound Portland cement, providing more strength and durability vastly used in the construction industry.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the Fly Ash Market are increasing use in the construction industry, increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving, promotion of fly ash by governments of various countries, increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products,and others.



However, concerns about material limitation, resistance from traditional builders towards using fly ash for construction, and poor fly ash quality may hinder the market growth.



Market Segmentation

By Type, the Fly Ash Market is classified into Class C and Class F.

By Source Type, the Fly Ash Market is classified into Power Plants and Landfill/Pond.

By Application, the Fly Ash Market is classified into Portland Cement and Concrete, Bricks, and Blocks, Road Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Flowable Fills, Structural Fills, and Waste Management.

By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Separation Technologies (ST), a fully owned Titan Cement Group US-based subsidiary, has introduced a new process to recycle fly ash from landfills, reducing the carbon footprint of cement and concrete products of TITAN and ST's clients. - 12th May 2021

Charah Solutions Awarded Fly Ash Sales and Operations Contract Extension from Luminant Through 2027. - 22nd April 2021

Market Influencers

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Infrastructure and Road Paving

Promotion of Fly Ash by Governments of Various Countries

Increasing Focus on the Use of Environment-Friendly Products

Restraints

Resistance from Traditional Builders Towards Using Fly Ash for Construction

Poor Quality of Fly Ash

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness and Promotion of Fly Ash

Challenges

Increasing Concerns for the Environment Led to the Shut Down of Many Thermal Power Plants

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are

Lafarge North America Inc.

Aditya Birla Group

JK Cement

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Cimsa Cimento

FlyAshDirect LLC

Boral Limited

Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

BASF PLC

Ras Al Khaimah Co.

Separation Technologies LLC

Saveh White Cement Co.

Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA

Adana Cimento Sanayii TAS

Aggregate Industries

Charah Solutions, Inc.

Tarmac Trading Limited

Salt River Materials Group

Union Cement Company

ST Equipment & Technology LLC

