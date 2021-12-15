KULR Receives Three-Year Multi-Million Dollar Battery Safety Deployment Order from Volta Energy Products

KULR Supplies Passive Propagation Resistant Solution to Viridi Parente’s Volta Energy Products for KULR’s First Commercial Deployment in Stationary and Mobile Battery Power Systems



SAN DIEGO and BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced receipt of a three-year multi-million dollar deployment order for its Passive Propagation Resistant (“PPR”) solution suite from Volta Energy Products (“Volta”), a subsidiary of Viridi Parente, Inc. (“Viridi”). The PPR solution will be used for Volta’s stationary and certain mobile lithium-ion battery power systems.

The initial deployment order totals approximately $1.6 million for immediate delivery with higher volume shipments expected throughout 2022 for KULR's PPR solution, which includes the patented thermal runaway shield (“TRS”) product. After more than 18 months of joint design and testing efforts, KULR’s PPR solution will support Volta’s commercialization of proprietary battery architecture for energy storage systems. This order represents KULR’s first PPR order of commercial deployment in a stationary energy storage product.

“Safety is paramount in these applications and by pairing KULR’s space-proven technology with our proprietary architecture, we have designed the safest lithium-ion energy storage solution on the market,” said Viridi Parente CEO Jon M. Williams. “We also plan to incorporate KULR’s technology into other Volta stationary and certain mobile storage systems in order to capitalize on the added safety it will provide our customers.”

Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group added: “Volta’s depth of technology experience and innovative approach to the market makes them an outstanding partner for us. Our thermal solutions for their products were based on similar designs we provided to customers such as NASA and Lockheed Martin, and therefore provides Volta with space-grade thermal management architecture for stationary and mobile energy storage applications. Our partnership marks only the first step in commercializing KULR’s suite of thermal solutions for the rapidly growing commercial and residential battery storage market.”

The stationary battery storage market is set to surpass USD $140 billion by 2030, according to a research report by Global Market Insights Inc. published earlier this year.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

About Viridi Parente

Viridi Parente (Viridi) is a disruptive energy company in Buffalo, New York, that is changing the way we use energy, improving systems, communities, and lives. Viridi deploys safe battery technology into applications that have been historically dominated by fossil fuel systems. Its innovative architecture is constructed from materials used for aerospace and military applications and is the only design in the market that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location. Through its subsidiary, Green Machine Equipment, Viridi is bringing quiet, fully renewable mobile energy solutions to products in construction equipment, waste disposal, last-mile delivery, and other portable industrial markets. Through its subsidiary, Volta Energy Products, Viridi brings stationary, point-of-use storage technology that is safe, locatable, and reliable to industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential building applications. Learn more at: www.viridiparente.com.

