Global Gift Wrapping Market Set to Reach USD 35,767.66 Million by 2028

The global Gift Wrapping Product Market size was valued at USD 16,245.64 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 35,767.66 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% from 2021 to 2028.



Product innovations in gift wrapping products and the rise in buying power have raised the demand for elegant and customized gifting options. This is expected to fuel the growth of the overall gift products industry, which will have a positive influence on the global Gift Wrapping Product Market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Gift Wrapping Product Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Gift Wrapping Product Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Gift Wrapping Product Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Gift Wrapping Product Market.



The Global Gift Wrapping Product Market is Segmented on the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.



The report provides a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group, IG Design Group, DS Smith, Hallmark Cards Inc., Card Factory, Karl Knauer KG, Bayley's Boxes, Valtenna SRL, and Shenzhen Tianya Paper Products.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction of Global Gift Wrapping Product Market



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology



4 Global Gift Wrapping Product Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Gift Wrapping Product Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Wrapping Paper

5.3 Ribbons

5.4 Decorative Boxes

5.5 Others



6 Global Gift Wrapping Product Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

6.3 Enterprise

6.4 Family

6.5 Others



7 Global Gift Wrapping Product Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World



8 Global Gift Wrapping Product Market Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Company Market Ranking

8.3 Key Development Strategies



9 Company Profiles

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Group

IG Design Group

DS Smith

Hallmark Cards Inc.

Card Factory

Karl Knauer KG

Bayley's Boxes

Valtenna SRL

Shenzhen Tianya Paper Products

