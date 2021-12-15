Wabash to Host 2022 Virtual Investor Meeting

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) will host a virtual investor meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Pettit, along with other members of Wabash’s leadership team, will provide an in-depth review of the company, its strategy and refreshed reporting segments: Transportation Solutions and Parts and Services. Company leadership will review growth initiatives, capital allocation framework and financial objectives.



The presentations, including a question and answer session, are expected to begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. EST and conclude by 12:00 p.m. EST. Registration for the event is available at ir.wabashnational.com or by clicking here.

About Wabash

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions and specialty food grade equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

