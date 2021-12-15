Pitcher Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type I Examination

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pitcher , creator of the omnichannel end-to-end sales enablement Super App for enterprise sales, announced it has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type I audit, affirming its ongoing investment in security, availability, and confidentiality of its solution. A SOC 2 Type I report describes vendors’ systems and assesses whether their design is suitable to meet relevant trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type I audits are designed to ensure organizations offer comprehensive protection of computer networks, are positioned to respond rapidly to cyber threats, and are actively managing organizational security in real-time.



As a software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor, these trust principles are foundational for Pitcher, and the company’s prioritization of customer trust drives its product design to ensure the highest levels of security. Completing the stringent SOC 2 Type I audit means Pitcher has been independently verified to have implemented a robust system of internal controls, security practices, and internal policies and procedures.

SOC reports are issued by an independent, non-biased auditing company accredited by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Pitcher selected AICPA’s SOC 2 framework of design and operation of internal controls in a service organization, and completed its SOC 2 Type I examination in December 2021.

The news comes as Pitcher celebrates its 10-year anniversary and significant demand for its sales enablement Super App, as customers look to streamline B2B sales processes and improve customer engagement. In 2021, Pitcher increased its headcount by over 200%, expanded its EMEA presence, earned multiple sales and marketing industry awards and distinctions , and saw a 120% net revenue retention rate (NRR) with customers that include Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises ExxonMobil, Abbott, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, and Principal Financial Group.

"Given our rapid global expansion, ensuring compliance with local privacy regulations and deploying a robust data security approach is essential,” said Mert Yentür, Pitcher founder and CEO. “Completing an external, independent audit underscores Pitcher's deep commitment to security, and assures our customers that creating and maintaining their trust is a core part of our partnership.”

A SOC 2 audit targets organizations that provide services and systems to client organizations, and audits customer data management and controls including technical operations, user access, communications, risk management, logical and physical access, and monitoring, among others. Pitcher’s SOC 2 Type I audit report provides valuable assurance to its prospects and customers, and is a critical component for regulatory oversight, supplier management programs, risk management, and internal governance.

Completing the SOC 2 Type I examination is just part of Pitcher's approach to enhancing its information security and quality program. In 2022 Pitcher will pursue a SOC 2 Type II audit, which covers the designed controls' operational effectiveness, and ISO 27001 certification, the premium standard for managing information security.

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.