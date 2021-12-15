Let's Talk Interactive Names Daniel Boyce as Chief Product Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions and a provider of HIPAA-compliant telemedicine software and hardware solutions, is pleased to announce that Daniel Boyce has joined its team as chief product officer. In this role, Boyce will leverage more than 20 years of analytics expertise in financial services, marketing, and retail environments to develop new ways to enhance and grow LTI's telehealth product offerings.

Boyce comes to LTI from Fiserv, a Fortune 500 financial technology firm, where he served as marketing intelligence director and was responsible for data science, analytics, insights, and reporting for small business clients within merchant services. He previously worked in similar positions at Bank of America and The Home Depot.

Boyce also has deep experience with 3D printing, including rapid prototype design, 3D scanning, 3D printing, and post-processing of completed 3D prints. He has printed commercial-grade filaments for automotive, medical, and other extreme environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to Let's Talk Interactive's leadership team," said Arthur Cooksey, founder and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "Daniel has an abundance of talent and capabilities when it comes to innovation in 3D printing, analytics, and product knowledge--all of which is invaluable as we continue to play an integral role and make significant strides in the future of telehealth solutions ."

In the last two years, Let's Talk Interactive has brought to market numerous telehealth products that give users access to real-time care and access management solutions.

The Rugged Kit was built to help emergency services organizations respond to hurricanes and other disasters with field-ready telehealth kits that can connect victims and first responders with doctors and other medical experts.



The LTI Tempscreen allows workplaces to facilitate a safe environment for both employees and visitors, especially with post-pandemic access management. The touchscreen kiosk quickly verifies a user's identity, measures body temperature and conducts a symptom screening questionnaire.

Multiple SaaS telehealth platforms including the LTI Telehealth Suite, Virtual Clinic and Dispatcher and Medcart Software, among others.

Boyce also has experience creating products that support the medical community. In 2020, Boyce quickly recognized that supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) ran low. Boyce used 3D printing to produce more than 1,000 units of NIH-approved PPE designs and donated the items to health care providers and police.

At LTI, one of Boyce's goals is to develop systems for hospitals so they can support patients by making their own 3D-printed kidneys, hearts, and tissue. Boyce is also the chapter leader of e-NABLE WV, which is part of a nonprofit global group of volunteers who create free 3D-printed prosthetic hands and arms for those in need.

"What excites me most about joining the LTI team is the opportunity to combine my passion to help others with innovating products in a new and exciting high-tech field," Boyce said. "I first used telehealth a few years ago to quickly connect with a doctor between meetings. As a busy professional, it was difficult to find time to schedule a traditional appointment for myself. From that day on, I knew this would become the future of healthcare."

To learn more about Let's Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com .

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is a complete end-to-end telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com .

