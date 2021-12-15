Brandon Parke Appointed to President & CEO of GPS Capital Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, Inc. (www.gpsfx.com), a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, today announced the appointment of Brandon Parke to the role of President & CEO. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and work closely with the Board of Directors to execute the short and long-term goals of the Company.



“Brandon brings proven leadership and a wealth of market and institutional knowledge to the position. I am very confident we have the right leader to drive the strategy for the next stage of the firm’s evolution,” said Ryan Gibbons, Co-founder of GPS Capital Markets. “The management team that he has assembled are industry professionals with a track record of success.”

Mr. Parke has worked in the financial industry for over two decades and has extensive expertise in the FX markets. Most recently, Parke has been leading GPS Capital Markets’ as its North American Director of Sales.

“Over the last 14 years I have worked with and learned from a group of incredibly talented people at GPS, a true team to which I am indebted. Together we have built an amazing firm, achieved much, and overcome challenges to constantly deliver value for our customers. I am excited for the next chapter of our success as we continue to serve our clients and grow our product offerings,” said Mr. Parke.

Prior to joining GPS Capital Markets in 2007, Parke spent a number of years working in financial services across a variety of roles and firms including Fidelity Investments. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Weber State University.

About GPS Capital Markets, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, Inc. provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

GPS Capital Markets

Lindsey Wing

801-979-6114

lwing@gpsfx.com