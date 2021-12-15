VIRTEX Enterprises Appoints New Business Development Manager

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIRTEX Enterprises ("VIRTEX"), a leading vertically integrated electronic contract manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Business Development Manager - Medical Sector, Michael Maloof.

As a long-time industry veteran, the appointment of Michael Maloof supports the company's aggressive business development goals, as well as highlights its strategic commitment to the medical industry.

As a Business Development Manager, Mr. Maloofs proven experience will help strengthen existing relationships, as well as well as enhance and support VIRTEX's geographical reach. Michaels' responsibilities will include Business Development operations & strategic customer development in VIRTEX's Mid-Atlantic region, with a focus on the medical sector.

Michael Maloof joins the team with over 25+ years of experience and has held similar positions within the industry. Mr. Maloof has demonstrated his ability to build significant connections and relationships within the electronic manufacturing industry and is a valuable addition to the VIRTEX team.

"Being based in Massachusetts where many key medical relationships exist, will be a great opportunity for Michael to support our strategic growth," said Will Oliver, VP Business Development. "His industry experience and his understanding of the competitive landscape, technological requirements, and overall expertise in medical equipment manufacturing will help extend VIRTEX's influence within the medical sector."

"I look forward to developing new and existing business relationships and working towards establishing VIRTEX as the go-to solution for electronic manufacturing for all medical OEMs," said Michael Maloof, Business Development Manager - Medical Sector.

About VIRTEX Enterprises

VIRTEX is a leading manufacturer of circuit card assemblies, high complexity cables and harnesses, precision machined parts and mission critical electronic systems for small and medium-sized customer programs across a wide range of industries, including industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical.

VIRTEX specializes in high reliability markets requiring complex system level assembly and world class supply chain resiliency. By providing a regionally focused market-segment approach, VIRTEX can bring greater value and innovation to its customers, improve OEM competitiveness, and deliver comprehensive, tailored solutions that are specific to each customer.

VIRTEX is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional manufacturing facilities in Plano, TX, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Juarez, Mexico.

