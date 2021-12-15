LGI Homes Announces Opening of Creedmore Hills in Charlotte Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGIH) announced its further expansion into the Charlotte market with the opening of its newest community, Creedmore Hills.



Ideally located off I-485, Creedmore Hills is only eight miles from downtown Charlotte, and five miles from the Charlotte Douglass International airport. Just minutes down the road, residents can indulge in shopping at the Charlotte Premium Outlets, go whitewater rafting at the National Whitewater Center or catch a game at Bank of America Stadium. Within the community residents have access to a park featuring a children’s playground, picnic tables, barbecue grills and park benches.

At Creedmore Hills, LGI Homes is offering an assortment of brand-new, two-story single-family homes. These five spacious floor plans range in size from 1,434 square feet to 2,201 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase design features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design elements found at Creedmore Hills. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

“With the opening of Creedmore Hills, we are excited to bring another community to the Charlotte market that offers an incredible selection of affordable, move-in ready homes,” said Jef Yarbrough, division president. “The homes found at Creedmore Hills provide the space, upgrades and amenities that homebuyers are searching for.”

With brand-new homes in an unbelievable location, Creedmore Hills is the perfect community for homebuyers to purchase an impeccably built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes start from the high-$200s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 887-5500 ext 521 to learn more.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6a05254-2a5d-4bf4-8068-ae9ceee8ecd0



