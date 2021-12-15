Socrates.ai and Mercer Partner to Improve the Employee Experience

WOODSIDE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates.ai, a leading employee experience platform, today announced its new partnership with Mercer, a global talent consultancy and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC). Under the terms of the relationship, the Mercer Belong platform will now automatically include Socrates.ai chat functionality to support all 150+ existing Belong customers as well as any new Belong customers moving forward. Mercer Belong will have the ability to serve as the "front door" for Belong customers' other applications such as Workday, ServiceNow, etc., through the chat experience supported in Belong.



The Socrates.ai Return on Experience Platform is a comprehensive enterprise-grade employee experience platform that delivers one place to go for anything an employee wants to ask or do from any digital channel such as MS Teams, Slack, intranets or text messaging. Socrates automatically processes all the federated sources of content in the enterprise and responds to questions with a single answer versus presenting an endless and frustrating selection of search results. Socrates also integrates with all customers' systems of record and personalizes the information and experience to the individual, maximizing a company's investment in their existing infrastructure, eliminating calls to the call center and enabling enterprises to deliver consumer experiences picking up where Single Sign-On (SSO) stops.

Melissa Swisher, CRO of Socrates.ai, commented, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Mercer. Mercer is at the forefront of helping companies move ahead in their digital transformation journeys and solutions to their customers. It is an honor to partner with Mercer and offer a world-class solution to Mercer customers. By Mercer and Socrates coming together, it marries best-in-class technology and digital transformation services that will exponentially impact customers' ROI and employee experiences.

Socrates.ai helps companies embrace the complex, rapidly changing world to address up to 90 percent of employee questions in one second or less. By integrating with the existing systems, applications and content used for work every day, Socrates.ai delivers a unified, simplified employee experience. To learn more, visit https://socrates.ai/how-it-works.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver consumer experiences in the workplace. Socrates leverages artificial intelligence providing personalized answers employees need. Employees receive actionable information and can make updates through a single conversational experience instead of navigating multiple applications.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner "Cool" Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer's inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.