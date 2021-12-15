Namely Selected as a Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized organizations, has been selected as a finalist in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards. Namely has been shortlisted in the Best Cloud HR/HRMS Solution category.



Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards program welcomes global entrants from organizations of any scale.

Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely, commented, “The last two years have changed the role HR plays within organizations, and the Namely platform and services support these teams as circumstances continue to evolve. Recognizing the dynamic conditions HR operates under, Namely works to streamline processes ranging from onboarding to performance reviews while helping our customers deliver positive employee experiences and nurture positive cultures. We’re honored to be recognized by the Cloud Awards for our solutions.”

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, shared, “After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones. Namely is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients.”

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Final winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The full shortlist is available at https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist.

