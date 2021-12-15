PlanSource Welcomes Accolade to Partner Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today that Accolade has joined the company's Partner Marketplace. With artificial intelligence at the core of their human support, Accolade anticipates a person's needs, engages them in trusted ways, and guides them to the specific benefits and healthcare options that help them get the right care at the right time.



Healthcare costs remain a top priority for employers, and post-pandemic uncertainty requires a laser focus on cost control. In this study, Accolade found that employers using Accolade Total Health and Benefits had significantly lower healthcare claims costs after implementing Accolade. In the first year with Accolade in 2019, employers saw a healthcare cost trend of 0% (flat) compared to an 8.3% trend from the market control. Additionally, claims for the employers dropped by about $150 per employee per year.

Through the Partner Marketplace, PlanSource is connecting innovative benefit providers with employers for ease of use to simplify the selection and delivery of these add-on benefits. Human resource teams can quickly enable Accolade's offerings to increase employee awareness of available benefits and improve engagement. Employees will have the ability to seamlessly access Accolade's technology from the PlanSource benefits platform through single sign-on integrations to create a cohesive experience across benefits administration and the benefits ecosystem.

"We are delighted to welcome Accolade as the first healthcare navigation partner in our marketplace," said Bradley Taylor, EVP, Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. "The healthcare system is lacking the human element, and Accolade's approach to Personalized Healthcare is truly needed. Employers and employees are feeling the effects financially as costs continue to rise, and PlanSource is excited to align our customers and partners with Accolade's capabilities."

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.