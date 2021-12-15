Bariatric Surgery Devices Market revenue to cross USD 2.1 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Delaware, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The bariatric surgery devices market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 2.1 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing initiatives by public agencies and private organizations to control obesity burden are expected to positively impact the market growth.

The minimally invasive surgical devices segment dominated more than 90.4% of the market share in 2020. Growing preference of people to undergo minimally invasive surgical procedure. Moreover, lesser cost of the procedure, low chance of infection, less post-operative complication and follow-ups are few benefits which attract more patients, thereby enhancing the segment growth.

Adjustable gastric banding segment in the bariatric surgery devices market exceeded USD 99.9 million in 2020. It is one the least invasive bariatric surgical procedure with the lowest mortality rate. This surgical procedure has low rate of surgical risk and post-operative risk as there in no cutting or rerouting of the intestines required. Additionally, it can be easily adjustability and reversibility that are beneficial and convenient for patients.

Asia Pacific bariatric surgery devices market is poised to witness 4.5% growth rate through 2027 led by the rising prevalence of obesity, aging populations and increasing burden of chronic diseases. The need to manage rising cases of obese conditions are a few factors triggering the need to integrate care models of advanced bariatric surgery devices in the region. Furthermore, business growth will be driven by increasing government initiatives to manage obesity conditions.

A few notable companies operating in the market Intuitive Surgical, Integra Life Sciences, B. Braun, Apollo Endosurgery, CONMED, Medtronic, Ethicon, Olympus, Reshape Lifesciences, and W. L. Gore & Associates. Companies are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

