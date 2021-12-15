Outlook on the Mosquito Repellent Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Ingredients, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mosquito repellent market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Mosquito repellent is a type of chemical substance that is applied to the skin, clothes, or other surfaces to avoid mosquito bites. These are generally available in the form of aerosols, creams, sticks, repellent fabrics, pump sprays, and liquids. Mosquito repellent products help in preventing mosquito bites, thereby avoiding skin eruptions and rashes.



Of lately, there has been a surge in mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, etc., this along with increasing consumer health awareness have propelled the demand for mosquito repellents globally. Furthermore, rapid globalization coupled with the improving living standards of consumers particularly in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, etc. is also supporting the market growth.

Additionally, rising consumer inclination towards natural and organic products has propelled various manufacturers to introduce mosquito repellents based on natural ingredients such as thyme oil, neem oil, citronella oil and lemon eucalyptus oil. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mosquito repellent market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Product Type:

Coils

Mats

Cream

Oils

Vaporizer

Others

Breakup by Ingredients:

Natural Ingredients

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Citronella

Others

Synthetic Ingredients

DEET

Permethrin

Picaridin

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Avon, Clariant, Coghlans Ltd., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothi Laboratories, Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd., PIC Corporation, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co., Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Van Aroma, Vertellus Specialities Inc., Ltd., Co.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mosquito repellent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mosquito repellent market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global mosquito repellent industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mosquito Repellent Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact Of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Coils

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mats

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cream

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Oils

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Vaporizer

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Ingredients Type

7.1 Natural Ingredients

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.2 Citronella

7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.3 Others

7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Synthetic Ingredients

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 DEET

7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.2 Permethrin

7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.3 Picaridin

7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Convenience Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Departmental Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3M

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Avon

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Clariant

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Coghlans Ltd.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Dabur International

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Enesis Group

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Godrej Consumer Products Limited

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Jyothi Laboratories

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 PIC Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Quantum Health

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13.3 Financials

13.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.14 SC Johnson & Son Inc

13.3.14.1 Company Overview

13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.14.3 Financials

13.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.15 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

13.3.15.1 Company Overview

13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.15.3 Financials

13.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.16 Van Aroma

13.3.16.1 Company Overview

13.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.17 Vertellus Specialities Inc. Ltd

13.3.17.1 Company Overview

13.3.17.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcu14w