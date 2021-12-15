The Global Curved TV Market is expected to grow by $ 5.07 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 22.30% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Curved TV Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189966/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the curved TV market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for augmented experiences and long life span of curved televisions. In addition, increasing demand for augmented experiences is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The curved TV market analysis includes technology and display size segments and geographic landscape.



The curved TV market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• HD

• UHD



By Display Size

• Up to 43 inches

• 55-64 inches

• 48-50 inches

• Greater than 65 inches



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the efficient utilization of poweras one of the prime reasons driving the curved TV market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading curved TV market vendors that include Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., and TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. Also, the curved TV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

