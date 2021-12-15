Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market to Grow $859.70 Million by 2030

Portland, OR, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market generated $516.10 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $859.70 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Technological progress in molecular imaging, rise in demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and surge in funding for preclinical research by both private and public setups fuel the growth of the global optical preclinical imaging market. On the other hand, high cost for installation and strict regulations for preclinical research hinder the market. On the contrary, lucrative opportunities in developing markets create several opportunities for the industry players.

COVID-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a restructuring of several clinics and hospitals across the globe in order to increase the hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Non-essential procedures were put on a hold due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Contrarily, various preclinical research studies and projects for the treatment of COVID-19 enabled the growth of the optical preclinical imaging market.

The report segments the global optical preclinical imaging market on the basis of reagent, modality, end-user, and region.

Based on modality, the bioluminescence & fluorescence imaging systems segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the optical + x-ray & optical + CT segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the contract research organizations segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also studies pharma and biotech companies and academic & government research institutes segments.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global optical preclinical imaging market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global optical preclinical imaging market analyzed in the research include Endress+Hauser, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG, Rigaku Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., TriFoil Imaging, Vieworks Co., Ltd., and Vilber Smart Imaging Ltd.

