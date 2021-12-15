2021 Research Bundle on the Global AI Market

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Market by Technology, Solutions and Apps, Use Cases and Industry Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This represents the most comprehensive research addressing market opportunities for artificial intelligence technology, solutions and applications. This research bundle contains over 2,400 pages.

Priced separately, these reports represent an aggregate value of over $35,000 at the single-user license level. Offered as a group, these reports may be procured for only $12,000, $14,000, $18,000 and $24,000 at the Single-user, Multi-user, Enterprise and Global Enterprise License levels respectively.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents a wide variety of technologies including Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and more. We see AI increasingly embedded within many systems and applications including everything from data management to retail shopping.

The AI segment is currently very fragmented, characterized with most companies focusing on silo approaches to solutions. Longer term, we see many solutions involving multiple AI types as well as integration across other key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics.

There are many potential use cases for AI within the cybersecurity domain. For example, AI may be used in IoT to bolster security, safeguard assets, and reduce fraud.

There are varying opinions about security in IoT. For example, some companies favor a distributed (decentralized) approach whereas other companies believe a more centralized approach leveraging strictly centralized cloud architecture makes more sense.

We see no way in which signature-based security solutions will work with IoT in an edge computing environment for a variety of reasons including the limitation on throughput of communications between distributed end-points and centralized cloud.

AI has various advantages including the fact that it is a more lightweight application (because it does not require all the data that comes with tracking digital signatures/code for known viruses), more effective in identifying malware, easier and less costly to maintain as there is no need to constantly identify new malware code. This is all because AI-based security is looking for malicious behaviors rather than known malicious code.

Longer term, AI will move beyond fraud prevention and prevention of malicious acts as AI will be used to feed advanced analytics and decision making. This will be especially true in IoT solutions involving real-time data as AI will be used to make determinations for autonomous actions.

AI in Consumer Markets

Consumer-facing apps and services supported by AI are many and varied including chatbots and Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) in support of customer care and lifestyle enhancement. The automobile industry is another example in which AI is becoming increasingly useful, both in the near-term for solutions such as inclusion of VPAs, and longer-term use cases such as AI support of self-driving vehicles.

Another consumer market area in which AI will be integrated is wearable technology. As wearables become more mainstream, and integrate into everyday life with increasing dependency, there will be a need for integration with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Analytics.

AI in Enterprise

AI is expected to have a big impact on data management. However, the impact goes well beyond data management as we anticipate that these technologies will increasingly become part of every network, device, application, and service.

One area important to enterprise will be Intelligent Decision Support Systems (IDSS), which are a form of Expert System which utilize AI to optimize decision making. IDSS will be used in many fields including agriculture, medicine, urban development, and other areas. IDSS will also be used in policy making and strategy at the highest levels of enterprise as well as governmental organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Research Overview AI Chipsets Introduction Technologies, Solutions, and Markets Company Analysis AI Chipsets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market by AI Type, Infrastructure, Deployment Model, and Services 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Technology and Application Analysis Company Analysis Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

AI Market by Technology Type, Deployment Method, Solution Type, Integration (Technologies, Networks, and Devices) and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Technology and Application Analysis AI Ecosystem Analysis Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

AI-Based Chatbot Market by Type (Text, Voice, and Hybrid), Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government) and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Intelligent Chatbots Ecosystem Analysis Chatbot Market: SWOT Analysis and Use Cases Chatbot Company and Solution Analysis Conclusions and Recommendations AI Based Chatbot Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Regional AI based Chatbot Market 2021 - 2026 Conversational AI Forecasts 2021 - 2026

Artificial General Intelligence Market: General Purpose Artificial Intelligence, AI Agent Platforms, and Software 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Technology and Application Analysis General Purpose Intelligence Case Studies General Purpose AI Market Analysis and Forecasts Company Analysis Conclusions and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Overview AI Technology in Big Data and IoT AI Technology Application and Use Case AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry Company Analysis AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix

AI in Information and Communications Technology 2021 - 2026: AI and Cognitive Computing in Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce

Executive Summary Introduction AI Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company AI in ICT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026 AI in Select Industry Verticals AI in Major Market Segments Important Corporate AI M&A AI in ICT Use Cases AI in ICT Vendor Analysis Summary and Recommendations Appendix: Key AI in ICT Patents

Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Technology and Application Analysis Company Analysis Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market by Technology, Processes, Solutions, Management Function (Automation, Planning and Logistics, Inventory, Risk), Deployment Model, Business Type and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction AI in SCM Challenges and Opportunities Supply Chain Ecosystem Company Analysis AI in SCM Market Case Studies AI in SCM Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Summary and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence of Things Solutions by AIoT Market Applications and Services and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction AIoT Technology and Market AIoT Applications Analysis Analysis of Important AIoT Companies AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

Cognitive Informatics Market by Technology, Solution, Sector, Deployment Type, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Technologies and Applications Company Analysis Cognitive Informatics Market Analysis and Forecasts Conclusions and Recommendations

Conversational Artificial Intelligence and Voice Cloning Market: Next Generation Enterprise Solutions by Use Case, Application, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Technology and Application Analysis Company Analysis Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market Analysis and Forecasts Conclusions and Recommendations

Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Market by AI and Robot Type, Components, Devices and Solutions 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Cloud Robotics to Drive Democratization and Expanded Usage Personal AI and Robotics Market, Application, and Ecosystem Impact Personal AI and Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges Personal AI and Robot Market Outlook and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 AI and Robotics Company Analysis Personal AI and Robot Use Cases Conclusions and Recommendations

Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT by Technology, Product, Solution, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026

Executive Summary Introduction Smart Machine Ecosystem Smart Machine Use Cases Smart Machine Market Drivers and Challenges Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts Company Analysis Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb4uum