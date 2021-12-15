The Global General Laboratory Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 8.63 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Laboratory Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001370/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the general laboratory equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from quality testing and research laboratories and the growing adoption of miniaturized products. In addition, the increasing demand from quality testing and research laboratories is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The general laboratory equipment market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The general laboratory equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• instruments and equipment

• laboratory consumables



By End-user

• pharmaceutical

• healthcare

• academic

• industrial

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for automatic features in general laboratory equipmentas one of the prime reasons driving the general laboratory equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on general laboratory equipment market covers the following areas:

• General laboratory equipment market sizing

• General laboratory equipment market forecast

• General laboratory equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading general laboratory equipment market vendors that include Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Borosil Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Mettler Toledo, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VITLAB GmbH. Also, the general laboratory equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

